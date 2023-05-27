​At the same time two Philadelphia kids are leaving for Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a new production of the popular musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is opening at the Arden Theatre in Old City.

Jack Jiang, 13, of D. Newlin Fell School, and Arielle Dahan, 11, of Vare-Washington Elementary, both in South Philadelphia, won first and second place, respectively, in the regional competition of the Scripps bee, held at WHYY in March.

Before winning the regional competition, Dahan had never done any competitive spelling: She said she simply wrote her name on a sign-up sheet that her 5th grade teacher passed around, about two weeks beforehand.

Now, Dahan is taking spelling seriously. Her teacher gives her flash-round spelling quizzes at school, where she has to write out words she spells wrong. When she’s on her own, Dahan can quiz herself using a spelling bee app on a cell phone .

She said she has no expectations about the national competitive rounds starting on Tuesday, on stage in front of an audience.

“It’s a mixture between nervous and excited,” Dahan said. “The first time I was really nervous. Then I kind of got used to it after a few rounds.”