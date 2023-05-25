The world premiere of “The Puzzle” at the Hedgerow Theatre, near Media, Pa., never mentions autism directly. But playwright Juliette Dunn says it is plain to see.

“If you know anyone with autism who is non-speaking, you will recognize a lot of common behaviors,” she said.

Her nameless character, called The Boy, cannot express himself verbally. He does things like moan when frustrated, holds onto his ears, and plays with his fingers.

The Boy is played by Michael Stahler, who is also on the autism spectrum.

“I am hyperlexic, meaning that I’m kind of the opposite of non-verbal. If anything, I talk too much,” Stahler said. “That’s been a privilege to be able to try, the best I can, to express myself through words.”

Stahler has been seen on Philadelphia stages for the past few years with companies like Azuka Theatre (“Ship”), Walnut Street Theater (“Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band”) and Hedgerow’s “A Christmas Carol.” When he was a boy he used to have some of the same behaviors as The Boy, but he said years of classes and training have “corrected” those tics.