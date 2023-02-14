Hedgerow Theatre, the ‘mother of Philadelphia theater,’ turns 100

Hedgerow Theatre is celebrating its centenary this year as one of the oldest continuously-operated theaters in the greater Philadelphia region, second to the 215-year-old Walnut Street Theater.

Although located outside Philadelphia in a 19th-century stone grist mill in Delaware County’s bucolic Rose Valley, Hedgerow has launched so many acting careers and other companies that executive artistic director Marcie Bramucci says it has been called “the mother of Philadelphia theater.”

“We’re deeply entwined in this ecosystem of Philadelphia theater,” Bramucci said. “People’s Light was founded out of Hedgerow, and Curio Theatre and New Freedom Theatre, and others in New York.”

Talent seen on the Hedgerow stage has included Ann Harding, Austin Pendleton, and Keanu Reeves.

The company was founded as a collective by Jasper Deeter, an actor and director who left New York when he felt the city’s theater scene was becoming too commercial. In 1923 he discovered the former mill, which by then had been sporadically used at the turn of the century as a theater space: for several years Rose Valley had been a utopian community of artisans collectively making furniture, pottery, and metalwork.

“He came to Rose Valley and fell in love with this particular building and this community, which was anchored in the Arts and Crafts movement,” said Bramucci. “It was an entire community of artists and artisans.”

Deeter created Hedgerow as a repertory theater, meaning it would stage a different play almost every day. He championed new work, forging close ties to contemporary playwrights of the day like Eugene O’Neil, George Bernard Shaw, and Seán O’Casey.

For the centenary, one of the early season programs from 1947 has been blown up and hung in the theater lobby. It is a circular, radiating chart of dates and titles that visually explains the company’s constantly changing performance schedule.

When it started, company members lived and worked together in a farmhouse about a half a mile away from the theater, doing everything collectively: from acting to arguing over programming decisions to constructing stages to selling tickets, as well as sharing household duties like cooking, cleaning, and shopping.

During World War II, company members also tended a small farm, raising a garden and livestock adjacent to the farmhouse. Back then, company members were not paid a salary, but had their living expenses covered and received an allowance.

Bartering was part of the company’s financial model. Wharton Esherick, the famed mid-century wood artist and furniture maker, made a table and several chairs for the company in exchange for acting lessons for his daughters. He also made wood-cut prints for many of their programs and posters.

Those now highly valuable Esherick furniture pieces were sold in 2020 out of concern for their condition in a high-traffic theater environment, and to give the company a needed financial boost. The collection was auctioned for $394,375. Bramucci said the proceeds are being used to create an endowment.