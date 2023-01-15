Founding artistic director Traci Connaughton has taken the company as far as Miami and Niagara Falls. Next year they will perform on an 11-day cruise down the Nile River in Africa.

Now Connaughton finally has a permanent home, Red Rūm, pronounced Red “Room” but spelled like the creepy phrase written on a mirror in the horror movie “The Shining” (“murder” spelled backward).

“The space was the dream. That’s what I’ve been working toward,” she said. “Traveling shows — I love them, but also it’s been 20 years of traveling. I’m getting a little tired.”

The Red Rūm occupies what had been the Cooperage bar on the 7th Street side of the historic Curtis building. Without A Clue knocked down some walls to give it more uninterrupted space and walled off what had been interior windows to the building lobby.

There is no stage. The space is arranged with dozens of small cocktail tables and chairs where the audience sits while the performers move among them throughout the room. There is no dinner menu, but Without a Clue does plan to offer cocktails and small bites.

“We can make whatever we want it to be, because we don’t have to take anything out. We keep everything here,” Connaughton said in an interview while readying the space a week before opening. “The space is malleable. We can move the tables around, move whatever we have on the walls around, and change it so that as the theme of the show changes, so does the room.”