After 164 years, descendants of Frederick Douglass and John Brown finally meet

Two direct descendants of prominent figures of United States history — Frederick Douglass and John Brown — met in Philadelphia for the first time at a hip hop play featuring their ancestors.

Brian Evans, a semiconductor scientist from Rhode Island, and Kevin Douglass Greene, a retired Army veteran who is now a human resource specialist in Tennessee, are respectively great-great grandsons of Brown and Douglass.

The two historic figures knew each other very well and were both committed to the emancipation and betterment of African Americans: Douglass through fiery speeches and writings for which he is still revered to this day, and Brown through a violent uprising at Harper’s Ferry in Virginia which ultimately got him executed.

Brown and Douglass met for the last time in 1859, when Brown tried to enroll Douglass into supporting the planned attack on Harper’s Ferry. Since then, for 164 years, Evans said no direct blood descendants of the two families had ever come together, until Thursday at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center in Manayunk.

Evans has been researching and writing about his ancestor and the relationship with Douglass, which he calls “incredible.”

“Especially incredible at that particular period of time,” Evans said. “These are two people who were, quite frankly, very much like brothers.”

Greene and Evans came together to see “Forgotten Founding Fathers,” a play by New Freedom Theatre using hip hop and dance to teach audiences about Black historical figures, including Douglass. It also features raps by people like Crispin Attucks, the first man killed during the Revolutionary War; Phillis Wheatley, the first Black poet to publish a book; and Wentworth Cheswell who, like Paul Revere, rode his horse through Boston warning residents of a pending British attack.

This week has been dubbed Frederick Douglass Week by Hands Across Philadelphia, a nonprofit leveraging education and activism to curb gun violence. It invited Greene to speak in various places around Philadelphia, including the performance at Venice Island.

The CEO of New Freedom Theatre, rapper and playwright Karl “Dice Raw” Jenkins, saw an opportunity: He brought Evans down from Rhode Island to create a historic moment between the two men onstage before the 12 p.m. matinee performance.