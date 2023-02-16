Blak is one of four playwrights contributing to “Mecca is Burning,” each penning a different story about one of four families living in four apartments in a Harlem building. Each story is independent of the others, until a catastrophic event connects them all.

Karen Brown, the artistic director of NEC and director of this play, doesn’t want to spoil the plot.

“It is a situation that endangers them,” she said when asked to explain. “How about that?”

The Negro Ensemble Company is a legacy Black theater company in the United States, founded in New York City in 1967 in the midst of the Black Arts Movement, with a mission to develop and nurture new Black voices in American theater, including August Wilson and Charles Fuller. NEC won a Pulitzer Prize for its premiere production of Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play” in 1981.

It was around the same time and with similar impetus the Freedom Theater (now the New Freedom Theater) was founded in Philadelphia in 1966.

Last year, the NEC was invited by Penn Live Arts to develop “Mecca is Burning” while in residence on the Penn campus. Last November the company presented an evening of one-act plays at the Annenberg, and worked with professors on campus to hold theater workshops for students.

The residency is part of Penn Live Arts 50th anniversary season. Christopher Gruits, the artistic director of Penn Live Arts, brought in NEC to deepen the organization’s commitment to artists of color, which he said is one of the planks of the organization’s founding.

“So much of what we try to do through these programs is generate dialogue and understanding,” Gruits said. “When you come into a theater, you’re in kind of a third space. You’re not at work, you’re not at home. You’re hopefully pretty open-minded and able to receive messages or stories that help you understand a different community.”

“For marginalized communities, that platform, that opportunity to tell a story so that a very diverse range of people in attendance can understand their perspective is super, super valuable,” he said.

The play came together fairly quickly as the writers sent in their stories over the last couple months and the company shaped them together into a cohesive script.

Blak admits he was the last to turn in his copy.

“There are kids who do their homework on Friday night, and there are kids who do their homework Monday on the bus,” he said. “I definitely did mine Monday on the bus.”