Rivera also proactively sought out professional artists to join the campaign’s working group to design imagery that could be used in direct-action protests, on t-shirts and buttons, and in online posts.

“A lot of people don’t know who to ask. A lot of people need art for campaigns, but maybe don’t make a very explicit call,” said Jeanne D’Angelo, a freelance illustrator who started contributing to Shut Down Berks in 2019.

D’Angelo, who typically does illustration work in the fantasy and science fiction vein, found herself making a wide variety of work.

“I designed a banner image that you could crop and use for different Facebook posts,” she said. “We made a ton of hand-painted signs for protest events. We screen printed bandanas. Someone in the artist working group made a stencil to make t-shirts. We had a button making event. I made puppets through Spiral Q. There’s probably more stuff I’m forgetting now.”

In 2016, the campaign set its sights on Governor Tom Wolf, whose office had the power to issue an Emergency Removal Order that would release all the families in the center. Artists with Shut Down Berks began creating imagery that could be incorporated into flyers and online posts that asked people to call or write the governor’s office and demand he issue an ERO.

To that end, prominent Philadelphia artist Michelle Angela Ortiz painted portraits of detainees on basic white backgrounds that could be replicated and formatted into whatever material the coalition needed.

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he instigated a shift in U.S. immigration policy that forcibly removed children from their parents, sparking an urgent national conversation. The Shut Down Berks Coalition responded by going beyond Berks County and Harrisburg, creating campaign materials that could be shared online and adopted by immigrant rights organizations across the state that were not immediately associated with the coalition.

“We saw folks in Scranton, in Erie, in Pittsburgh, people we never met before taking to the streets because they were able to utilize these resources that we made public and available to everyone,” Rivera said. “A big piece of that success was art that accompanied that information.”

The motif seen repeatedly in Shut Down Berks materials is the monarch butterfly, which has long been used as a symbol for immigrant rights, particularly for Mexican and Latino immigrants as the insect migrates every year across the U.S. border.

The variation of the butterfly used by the campaign was designed by Chela Ixcopal, who got involved with Shut Down Berks six years ago, while still a student at Moore College of Art, at the urging of a friend. Ixcopal felt a kinship with the movement because both his parents are immigrants: his mother from Guatemala, and his father from Ecuador.

“Ten years ago, if I was told, ‘Your artwork helped shut down a prison that detained immigrant people,’ I wouldn’t believe you,” Ixcopal said while standing in the gallery at Vox Populi. “Just seeing all this is overwhelming with joy. I definitely cried a few times.”