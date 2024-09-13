The fact that “POTUS,” Selina Fillinger’s comedy set in the White House that premiered on Broadway in 2022, is onstage just three blocks away from what was the epicenter of American politics just three days ago, is entirely coincidental. The Arden Theatre programmed this play five months ago, well before American politics experienced a tectonic shift: before President Biden’s disastrous debate in June, before Harris’ ascendence to candidacy, and before Harris and Trump clashed right down the street.

“We didn’t see any of this coming,” said Arden artistic director Terry Nolen.

Unlike the debate, the laughs in “POTUS” are not partisan. The story tracks seven women associated with a president embroiled in a marital scandal that quickly snowballs to global proportions. The president himself never appears onstage and is never referred to by name, and the party he represents is never mentioned.

“Everybody is going to watch with their own lens. There are certainly times where you go, ‘Oh, that’s Clinton. Oh, that’s Trump. That’s Reagan.’ I’ve been saying there’s a little Martin Van Buren in there, too,” said Childs. “The one thing that they share, no matter Republican or Democrat, is they’ve all been male. That’s really part of the focus of this play.”

The play is, in part, a farce with an ensemble bouncing off each other in a highly volatile situation. The pratfalls and chaos accelerate as pressure mounts.

The tone is evident right there in its title: “Dumbass” is a tame introduction to the script’s adult wordplay.

“It lets you know up front that it’s going to be a little profane,” Childs said. “There’s a little bit of “Noises Off.” There’s a little bit of Lucille Ball. There’s a little bit of David Mamet. The language in this play, we’re not used to hearing women talk with each other this way.”

The seven women in this all-female comedy do not see eye to eye. In addition to assistants and spokeswomen, the group onstage includes the First Lady, the president’s chief of staff and his mistress.

All of them wield different spheres of power. That’s where the funny lives.

“His chief of staff has more power than his wife because she has access to his calendar,” Childs said. “There’s grappling with each other as to how to handle all of these situations, and there are times when the women are fighting against each other. Then ultimately they are a united front fighting against something else that is happening outside of them.”