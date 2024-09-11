Elections 2024

Photos: Scenes from outside the Harris-Trump debate in Philadelphia

Here's a look at what unfolded in the City of Brotherly Love.

Pro-Palestinian protesters march on Market Street toward Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

On Tuesday, Philadelphia played host to the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

While the Democratic and Republican candidates squared off at the National Constitution Center, demonstrators — a mix of Philly Palestine Coalition supporters, animal rights advocates, city workers and otherwise — gathered en masse for the occasion, and watch parties set up camp to watch the debate unfold in real-time.

protesters in shark costumes
Protesters in shark attire called out presidential candidate Donald Trump’s involvement with Project 2025 outside Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Inflatable Donald Trump at the protest
A gigantic Donald Trump figure was driven around the perimeter of Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Pro-Palestinian protesters
Pro-Palestinian protesters march on Market Street toward Independence Mall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A protester dressed up as a rat
Animal rights protesters with PETA joined the crowds outside Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Andy Metzger holds up a sign in support of Kamala Harris
Andy Metzger came to Independence Mall outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia with signs he made to show his support for Kamal Harris ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A protester holding a large pro-Palestine flag
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at City Hall ahead of the Presidential debate. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Workers rally ahead of the debate
Members of AFCSME who work for the city called for better wages a few blocks away from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia citing city workers’ role in preparing the city for the presidential debate on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Alix Paul and Christina Soll
Alix Paul (right) former Bucks County campaign lead for Robert Kennedy Jr., and Christina Soll (left), Chester County campaign lead, expressed their support for Donald Trump outside Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Lori Ney with her dog at the rally
Lori Ney brought her dogs Ava and Lilly to Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris, and display her love for the U.S. on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Protesters
The Revolutionary Communist Party condemned top American leaders outside Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the debate between presidential candidates Trump and Harris on September 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The crowd at McGillin’s Olde Ale House watches the Presidential debate.
The crowd at McGillin’s Olde Ale House watches the Presidential debate. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Philadelphia Young Republicans watched the presidential debate at the Kimpton Hotel on Sept. 10, 2024.
Philadelphia Young Republicans watched the presidential debate at the Kimpton Hotel on Sept. 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Greg Coleman poses for a portrait
Greg Coleman, who watched the debate at McGillin’s, said he was nervous for Kamala Harris coming into the debate, but he thought she did well. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Lindsey McAnany and Kathryn Moriarity watch the presidential debate
Lindsey McAnany and Kathryn Moriarity watched the presidential debate with the Voters of Tomorrow at McGillin’s Olde Ale House. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Antoine Guess thought Donald Trump gave a strong debate performance against Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2024.
Antoine Guess thought Donald Trump gave a strong debate performance against Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

