Photos: Scenes from outside the Harris-Trump debate in Philadelphia

On Tuesday, Philadelphia played host to the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
While the Democratic and Republican candidates squared off at the National Constitution Center, demonstrators — a mix of Philly Palestine Coalition supporters, animal rights advocates, city workers and otherwise — gathered en masse for the occasion, and watch parties set up camp to watch the debate unfold in real-time.
