Philly Dems plan ‘UNwelcome party’ ahead of Trump’s visit to Temple
Rep. Brendan Boyle says they will remind people of how bad Trump's record was during his term in the Oval Office.
As Donald Trump gathers with supporters Saturday night at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus, Philly Democrats plan to have a different type of party for the GOP candidate.
Congressman Brendan Boyle said he and fellow democrats don’t want Trump back in the White House or in Philadelphia at all, for that matter.
“We decided to have and hold for the former president an ‘UNwelcome to Philadelphia’ party, complete with 34 cupcakes to celebrate one cupcake for each of his felony convictions,” Boyle said.
He added that the UNwelcome party is designed to drive home what he calls Trump’s terrible record as president.
“Every day was filled with chaos and confusion. One moment he was threatening to buy Greenland. Another moment, he was elbowing a European prime minister out of the way. The following moment, he was suggesting people actually inject bleach into themselves, which would, of course, kill them.”
Boyle added that the party at a location near the Temple campus will also feature signs pointing to Trump’s record concerning big cities like Philadelphia.
“The reality is Donald Trump had an awful record for all 50 states, but it’s Pennsylvania, and so as he comes back to Philadelphia … we want to remind him and everyone else about his awful record.”
With voter registration heavily favoring Democrats, it’s impossible to imagine Trump winning Philadelphia, but Congressman Boyle hopes to remind voters in the suburbs that the former president didn’t do anything for them either.
“Before Donald Trump, almost every Republican candidate won Chester County. Donald Trump lost by double digits. Trump lost Montgomery County by more than 2-1. He lost Delaware County by more than 2-1. So it’s Philadelphia. Yes, but it’s all the Philadelphia region that overwhelmingly rejects Donald Trump.”
Temple President Richard M. Englert and COO Ken Kaiser issued a statement earlier this week clarifying that the university is not covering any costs related to Saturday night’s event.
“Temple is committed to protecting the First Amendment, including freedom of speech and assembly,” their statement said. “The presence of any speaker on campus is not an endorsement from Temple University, just as the views expressed by any speaker do not necessarily reflect those of the university’s administration, faculty, staff, or students. Temple will continue to be a space for open dialogue and the exchange of ideas integral to the election process.”
