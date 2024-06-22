Philly Dems plan ‘UNwelcome party’ ahead of Trump’s visit to Temple

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Donald Trump gathers with supporters Saturday night at the Liacouras Center on Temple University’s campus, Philly Democrats plan to have a different type of party for the GOP candidate.

Congressman Brendan Boyle said he and fellow democrats don’t want Trump back in the White House or in Philadelphia at all, for that matter.

“We decided to have and hold for the former president an ‘UNwelcome to Philadelphia’ party, complete with 34 cupcakes to celebrate one cupcake for each of his felony convictions,” Boyle said.

He added that the UNwelcome party is designed to drive home what he calls Trump’s terrible record as president.

“Every day was filled with chaos and confusion. One moment he was threatening to buy Greenland. Another moment, he was elbowing a European prime minister out of the way. The following moment, he was suggesting people actually inject bleach into themselves, which would, of course, kill them.”

Boyle added that the party at a location near the Temple campus will also feature signs pointing to Trump’s record concerning big cities like Philadelphia.

“The reality is Donald Trump had an awful record for all 50 states, but it’s Pennsylvania, and so as he comes back to Philadelphia … we want to remind him and everyone else about his awful record.”