‘Mad or nah?’: Philly reacts to Trump’s post-election defiance

People dance as they celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center

People dance as they celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

It’s been two weeks since election night, and President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, who days after the polls closed emerged as the clear victor.

Biden – who won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – flipped Arizona and Georgia blue, and won the popular vote by more than 5 million in an election that officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called “the most secure in American history.”

Nonetheless, Trump — who has built a brand on being a winner despite a history of losses — has continued to undermine the results of the election, baselessly suggesting the process was rigged in Biden’s favor despite lacking evidence. Trump’s unwillingness to coordinate with the incoming Administration is widely seen as a national security risk.

Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to see what residents think of Trump’s refusal to concede.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

