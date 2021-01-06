N.I.C.E. Stories
Collaborative journalism from WHYY and our partners in the News & Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.) initiative.
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to debate over declaring gun violence an emergency
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents feel about the debate on whether to declare gun violence a citywide emergency.
4 hours agoListen 4:36
‘Mad or Nah?’: Philly residents react to school district’s reopening and ventilation plan
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear what residents think of the school district’s back-to-school plan.
3 weeks agoListen 4:32
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to COVID-19 vaccine refusers
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear what residents are thinking about vaccine refusers.
1 month agoListen 4:32
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly shopkeepers react to city’s new round of COVID-19 restrictions
Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear what local shopkeepers think of the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.
3 months agoListen 4:32
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly reacts to Trump’s post-election defiance
Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to see what residents think of President Trump’s refusal to concede.
3 months agoListen 4:30
‘Mad or Nah?:’ Philly police killed Walter Wallace Jr. How do you feel about it?
Tamara Russell aka Revive P.O.C hit the streets of Philadelphia to ask residents how they feel about the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
4 months agoListen 4:31
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to city suing state over gun laws
Tamara Russell, aka Revive POC, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see what residents think about the city’s efforts to quell rising gun violence.
4 months agoListen 4:32
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to homeless encampment on the Parkway
The city gave a deadline for the homeless encampment to disperse. Nonetheless, it remains, and reactions to the deferred evictions are mixed.
5 months agoListen 4:32
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to the chaos at USPS
Tamara Russell aka Revive P.O.C hits the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents feel about the growing controversy of mail-in ballots and post office funding.
6 months agoListen 4:30
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to delays in trash pickups
Tamara Russell aka Revive P.O.C hits the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents feel about delays in trash pickups.
7 months agoListen 4:29
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to uninterrupted gun violence
Tamara Russell brings her popular ‘Mad or Nah’ segment to WHYY. This first topic is the gun violence plaguing the city.
8 months agoListen 4:24