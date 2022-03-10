Masks in Philadelphia are mostly optional these days, as the citywide mandate meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted on March 2.

At the time of last week’s “all clear” message from city officials, the city’s positivity rate was 1.7%, down dramatically from 14% in December.

P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to gauge whether residents are celebrating or grimacing.