‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to U.S. Senate battle over voting rightsListen 5:47
Sixty-five years have passed since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “Give us the Ballot” speech — which urged lawmakers to extend voting rights to African Americans — but the sentiments behind it have proven relevant.
Voting rights legislation, such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, no longer appears to have the bipartisan support it once enjoyed in the past and, as such, hangs in limbo.
What is the future of voting rights in America?
P.O.C, a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to get residents’ reactions to the U.S. Senate stalemate over voting rights.