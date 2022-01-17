Even as Dr. King and his civil rights allies were winning one hard-fought battle, they were fighting states’ efforts to limit African Americans’ access to the ballot. By imploring legislators to “Give Us the Ballot,” King’s speech was simple but persistent in demanding equal access and voices.

King said: “We must work with determination to create a society, not where Black men are superior and other men are inferior and vice versa, but a society in which all men will live together as brothers and respect the dignity and worth of human personality.”

Equal voices and equal access continue to be more of a war to be waged than rights to be mutually shared. That war was on full display a little more than a year ago, when thousands of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a demonstration that ended in destruction, anarchy, and death. In his time, King would masterfully use the symbols of Washington as a backdrop to illustrate the unfulfilled promise of America. The Capitol rioters chose to violate those symbols to reclaim rights that they never lost.

As a professor committed to making a difference in and outside of the classroom, I often look for teaching moments — even those born out of chaos — that can both instruct and inspire change. This violent date in history provided the perfect context for a lesson.

On the anniversary of the insurrection, I found myself in Washington with 20 Temple University students at the very spot where the riot sparked. The students had all enrolled in a course — designed by my fellow professors, Dana Saewitz, and Meghnaa Tallapragada — which taught them how to use communication skills to disrupt the types of systems that embolden the white supremacist acts that King fought against.

The course, entitled “Rocking the World: Disrupting Stereotypical Notions of Race, Class and Religion,” was built around Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning book, “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” which explores how caste systems have historically operated (and continue to do so) across cultures, continents, and contexts that affect our lives today.

I learned as much as I taught.

The lessons were painful but necessary in grappling with some hard truths. I learned that King, who was inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, was himself seen by those upper castes in India as one of the “untouchables” — the lowest rung of the American society he sought to reform. While he initially rejected that designation, King embraced his identity as the “American Untouchable” which enabled him to better understand the caste system as it was operating in the states and seek to destroy it brick by brick. ​

Wilkerson traces the origin of caste systems from where it’s been in place for centuries in India, to its manifestation in the U.S. throughout history, to how the Nazis used the tenets of caste to exterminate millions of Jews during the Holocaust.