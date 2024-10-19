Pennsylvania updates guidance for incarcerated voters

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Ahead of November’s general election, Pennsylvania released updated guidance for incarcerated individuals wishing to cast a vote.

As election season heats up, all eyes are directed at Pennsylvania as the key swing state with 19 electoral college votes. Pushes to increase voter registration within the Philadelphia metro region have also ramped up within the past month in the city and its suburbs.

Late last month, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued guidance for incarcerated individuals interested in casting a ballot this season. Barring a felony conviction, people currently incarcerated in the state can register and vote if they’re:

Incarcerated on a misdemeanor conviction

Incarcerated while awaiting a trial on misdemeanor or felony charges

Incarcerated but will be released before the election

On probation

Released on parole

Under house arrest

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, roughly 73,000 Pennsylvanians are behind bars, with the majority — 37,000 — in state prisons. Tom Innes, director of prison policy and advocacy for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said there are thousands of eligible voters within the state prison system.

“That’s because people are sent back to state prisons to do back time,” Innes said. “There are people who are sent to state prisons to do sentences for misdemeanors, and people who are doing a sentence for a misdemeanor can still vote.”