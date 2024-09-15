What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With voter registration forms and clipboards in hand, groups of canvassers hit the pavement in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Saturday in an effort to get out the vote. Organizers said more than 200 people signed up to go door-to-door to register voters, provide information about mail ballots and polling places and educate people about the upcoming presidential elections on Nov. 5.

The People for Puerto Rico organized the event with the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, the New Pennsylvania Project and community leaders.

Karen Rodríguez, founder of The People for Puerto Rico, a community activist group in the Greater Philadelphia area, said there are a number of eligible voters who are not registered in the Fairhill neighborhood.

“Hopefully with all of our collective efforts, because there are many organizations here, that will create a seed that eventually blossoms into a voting block out of the city of Philadelphia that can really make or break decisions politically,” she said.

Pennsylvania has the third-largest Puerto Rican population outside of the island, and Philadelphia has the second-largest Puerto Rican diaspora community after New York City.

There are more than 615,000 Latino Pennsylvanians of voting age, according to Pew Research Center. Puerto Ricans make up a little less than half of the state’s total Hispanic population, according to Census data.

Known as “El Centro de Oro,” Fairhill’s Puerto Rican community is made up of families who have lived there for generations, along with others who arrived from the island in the past several years. Many of the newcomers were forced to move in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Though United States citizens, Puerto Ricans on the island are not eligible to vote for president in the general election. Once they move to the mainland and reside in one of the 50 states, they can vote in local and national general elections.

Charito Morales, volunteer and team lead for a group of canvassers Saturday, said a lot of the work organizers and volunteers are doing involves educating Puerto Rican community members about their right to vote, how to register and more.

“They can make the difference,” she said. “It’s a lot of them that are actually not registered to vote, and we want to make sure they register to vote. And if they have any questions, we can answer the questions today, let them know, ‘Hey, your vote is really important. This is a really huge presidential campaign. Make sure that you make [up] your mind.’”