Puerto Rican community in Pa. displaced by Hurricane Maria eager to vote in 2020

When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September 2017, Consuela Bourdony’s neighborhood in Aguadilla was under siege from floodwaters. She had just given birth to a newborn.

“I remember I was outside breastfeeding the baby when the lights went out. And the wind started getting heavy and you could see the palm trees swinging back and forth,” she said.

Inside the eye of the storm, the sky was sunny, the air calm. But Bourdony could hear the winds gathering around her. Then the storm was on them again, she said, worse than before.

The wind made “a sound like death,” she said. When the storm passed, people began rebuilding, dragging debris out of the street.

“We could not wait. People were not going to be able to wait for the government or the agencies,” she said.

Three years later, Bourdony, who resettled in Lancaster, is one of the many people who were displaced from the island following the storm. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the Puerto Rican population in the United States grew by more than 200,000 from 2017 to 2018. In Pennsylvania, the increase was nearly 32 thousand – more than for any state except Florida.

Displaced Puerto Rican voters are among the half-million Latinos eligible to vote in the commonwealth, a presence that could prove critical as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see Pennsylvania as in their grasp in November.

As Puerto Rico continues to face the long aftermath of the storm, it is also dealing with new crises. The coronavirus has added to existing economic stress. For the southern part of the island, 2020 began with a series of severe earthquakes. In the days leading up to Maria’s anniversary, both Trump and Biden unveiled plans aimed at voters who are concerned about the well-being of people still living on the island.

For Bourdony, the journey to this moment was not easy.

Following the storm, there was no electricity or running water in Puerto Rico for months. Some lived without power for more than a year and the grid is still unreliable. Food and gas were scarce. Bourdony has a Bachelor’s Degree in English and is certified to teach in Puerto Rico. At the time of the storm, she worked for an airline, which gave her more opportunity than many.

“My employer was letting employees leave on humanitarian flights,” she said. “They would drop off supplies and they would take passengers and leave.”

A week after Maria, Bourdony, a single mom, left Puerto Rico with her baby and two older children, without even a chance to say goodbye to her relatives.

“They didn’t know I was in the States. So, they were surprised,” she said.

At random, based on flight vouchers, she ended up in Pennsylvania. After seven months in shelters, she got an apartment in Lancaster. Now, she has a steady job and this year, as a resident of the mainland, she’ll be able to vote for president in the general election for the first time. Puerto Ricans living on the island can vote in primaries and send delegates to conventions, but their votes do not count towards general elections unless they reside in a U.S. state.

Bourdony said she doesn’t like politics, but this election does feel important to her. She’s not a typical partisan voter, though. Her views currently are driven in large part by anxiety about the spread of the coronavirus.

“We want this to end,” she said. “We should work together. And just end this. This disease and this virus and try to look for ways to have peace.”

From a public health perspective, that’s made her uneasy about the racial justice protests that began in May following the police killing of George Floyd.

“As soon as this protest started people started going out, not wearing masks, not social distancing,” she said.

Bourdony grew up in a Republican household. But she remains unsure of who she wants in the White House.

“They say whatever they want to say; they tell you what you want to hear, but when they’re in power they do whatever they want.”