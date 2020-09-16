For many Latinos in Philadelphia, ‘getting sick is just impossible’

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Veronica Perez was terrified of getting sick. As a single mother raising a 5-year-old daughter, just one question ran through her mind any time she thought of contracting the coronavirus: Who would take care of Aurora?

Perez took precautions: She had been laid off in March from the catering company where she worked, so it was pretty easy to stay at home. Still, somehow, in early May, she developed a headache she couldn’t shake. A couple days later, her temperature was rising. Before long, she could barely breathe.

She began to panic. She knew people were dying of COVID-19, and she wanted a test. She began to call around, but Perez, who is from Mexico, doesn’t speak English and had trouble communicating with the people on the other end of the line. She understood enough to know they were saying they couldn’t help her if she wasn’t a patient in their system; others said she needed a referral or a doctor’s note. Perez is uninsured, and has no primary care physician.

“All they would say is stay at home,” Perez recalled in Spanish. “OK, I’ll stay home. What happens if I die at home?”

Latinos in Philadelphia have been dramatically under-tested for COVID-19. According to U.S. Census data, Philly is more than 15% Latino, but Latinos make up only 6.2% of those who have been tested for the coronavirus in the city.

Both Latinos and African Americans are at higher risk for contracting the virus, in part, because they are more likely to work in essential jobs and live in closer quarters. The disease is also more likely to be more serious if they do contract it, in part due to the prevalence of underlying health conditions.

On top of all that, some Latinos face language barriers, high rates of uninsurance, and a political climate that engenders fear of coming in contact with medical or government offices, making the virus all the more difficult to catch before it spreads.