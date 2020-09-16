Wolf renews calls for election code changes, criticizes state and federal Republicans over pandemic response

Gov. Tom Wolf renewed his call to state lawmakers Monday to approve election code changes.

Wolf said he wants a number of things to be present in the final bill the state Senate is now considering. County election offices, he said, should be able to prepare ballots for counting, a process known as pre-canvassing, sooner than they are allowed to now.

The governor also wants the deadline to send out vote-by-mail applications moved up, to allow counties to fill poll worker positions further out from Election Day, and to give election offices until Friday after Election Day to finish counting ballots.

“These four actions will ensure voters have their voices heard and election results are returned as soon as possible,” Wolf said. “Our county election offices need these changes and they need them now.”

While a House measure would approve a lot of those proposals, Wolf says he’ll veto it. One of the things at issue is a provision effectively banning special election drop boxes.

The governor and Democratic allies have said these are key to ensuring the pandemic-era election is safe and secure, while Republicans have repeatedly said individual mail boxes and post offices are better options for voters wishing to cast their ballots outside of a polling place.

The Republican majority say they haven’t heard from the governor directly, but want him to come to the table to negotiate the final details.

County leaders like Montgomery County Board of Commissioners chair Dr. Val Arkoosh said they need certainty on what’s changing, if anything.

“Last minute changes are actually a problem, and I think the voters deserve to know how they’re going to be able to vote, how their ballots are going to be received back, and have some assurance that they will be counted quickly,” Arkoosh said.