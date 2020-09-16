Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly testing positive at lowest rates since March

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley had good news for the city today: the average daily COVID-19 case count from last week, and the percentage of tests that came back positive, are the lowest since the first week of the epidemic back in March.

For the week that ended last Saturday, the average number of cases each day was 67, and 2.6% of tests came back positive.

“That’s really good news, a sign of real good progress, and it’s a credit to all the things the people in the city of Philadelphia have been doing to try to prevent the spread of this infection,” Farley said.

He said there are delays, so those numbers are likely to increase. The total number of cases in Philadelphia is now 35,344, and 1,771 people have died.

He added that today, people can gather outdoors in groups of up to 150, because outdoor gatherings are safer and the number of cases has gone down. He noted that a federal judge’s ruling deeming the governor’s coronavirus restrictions unconstitutional does not affect orders from the City of Philadelphia.