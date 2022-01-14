The official public health guidance is direct: If you have symptoms, stay home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says such people who get sick “should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.” If positive, people are to isolate for at least five days.

If you can’t get a test, “just assume it’s COVID, and act accordingly,” echoed Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

“Don’t go to places where you’re going to be hanging out with other people, whether that’s socially or at work,” she said during a recent appearance on WHYY’s Radio Times.

But for many workers amid the omicron surge, the idea of missing so many days of work has become wishful thinking.

As COVID-19 cases reached their highest peak in two years, and area hospitals have started turning some patients away, the federal relief measures that allowed people to stay home without losing income if they or a family member got sick have expired, putting many employees in a bind.

“From my perspective, we are in a really bad place right now,” said Nicolas Ziebarth, a labor and health economist at Cornell University, who studies paid sick leave.

On March 18, 2020, President Donald Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which required public sector employers and companies with 500 or fewer employees to offer up to 10 days of emergency paid sick leave through the end of 2020. For parents, the law also tweaked family and medical leave regulations to allow up to 10 weeks of leave if child care dried up due to COVID-19, at two-thirds pay. At the local level, the City of Philadelphia passed legislation to extend these benefits to even more workplaces.

These benefits ended with the conclusion of 2020, but in 2021 the American Rescue Plan Act provided tax credits for employers to keep the emergency sick leave going through September.

Ziebarth, along with other researchers, studied the impact of emergency COVID-19 sick leave, and estimates it stopped 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in the first six months of the pandemic. Other research using cell phone data found more people stayed home when that policy was in effect. An analysis of national chain Olive Garden’s move to expand sick leave following public pressure showed the policy kept more workers there from coming in while sick.

“It’s obvious, when you have a contagious disease, that when someone provides you with access to paid sick leave, you’re going to call in sick and stay home,” said Ziebarth.

Emergency measures phased out as vaccines became widely available. Then, omicron burst onto the scene.