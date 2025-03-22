More states requiring paid medical or sick leave

Hannah Jones credits paid medical leave with helping her survive an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her employer provided time off for chemotherapy treatments and to recover from surgery. Most importantly: Jones didn’t have to delay care for work, something doctors warned against.

“I am cancer-free because I followed the treatment plan,” the 35-year-old said. “I am an example of how paid (medical leave) makes a huge difference in the life and survival of a cancer patient.”

More states are passing or considering laws that require employers to offer leave like this. Advocates say these laws can reduce financial stress and make workers more productive. But some measures also stress employers, and the patchwork nature of different state laws can create frustration.

What are the different types of leave?

Paid family and medical leave allows workers time off to undergo a treatment or care for a family member or a new child.

Separately, more states and cities also are requiring paid sick time, which helps people deal with shorter-term illnesses like the flu. Nineteen states plus Washington, D.C., have laws requiring paid sick time, as do 17 cities and four counties, according to the non-profit National Partnership for Women and Families.

Many employers also offer paid sick time without a government mandate.

Laws requiring longer-term paid family and medical leave are less common. Thirteen states and D.C. require some version of it, according to the National Partnership.

Details of these laws can vary by state. Some, for example, allow employers to provide only partial pay for certain types of leave.