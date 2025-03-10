Short-term agreement reached to keep Crozer Health open

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer Health, Delaware County’s cash-strapped hospital system, will remain open for the immediate future.

The Foundation for Delaware County agreed to fund Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital following a meeting Sunday in Harrisburg.

Officials from Crozer Health, Delaware County government, the foundation, FTI Consulting, the Office of the Attorney General and Prospect Medical Holdings met for six hours to stave off Crozer’s closure.

It’s unclear just how much money the foundation committed — and for how long that commitment will sustain Crozer. Parties are hopeful the agreement can set the table for a long-term solution where Crozer is sold to a non-profit buyer.

“For three years, we have advocated for the residents of Delaware County, supporting negotiations and exploring every available option to keep the healthcare system from closing,” Foundation for Delaware County President Frances Sheehan said in a statement. “While we cannot sustain an entire health system, we remain committed to ensuring continued access to care.”