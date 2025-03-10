Short-term agreement reached to keep Crozer Health open
The Foundation for Delaware County will provide an undisclosed amount of funding to keep Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital operational in the short term.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Crozer Health, Delaware County’s cash-strapped hospital system, will remain open for the immediate future.
The Foundation for Delaware County agreed to fund Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital following a meeting Sunday in Harrisburg.
Officials from Crozer Health, Delaware County government, the foundation, FTI Consulting, the Office of the Attorney General and Prospect Medical Holdings met for six hours to stave off Crozer’s closure.
It’s unclear just how much money the foundation committed — and for how long that commitment will sustain Crozer. Parties are hopeful the agreement can set the table for a long-term solution where Crozer is sold to a non-profit buyer.
“For three years, we have advocated for the residents of Delaware County, supporting negotiations and exploring every available option to keep the healthcare system from closing,” Foundation for Delaware County President Frances Sheehan said in a statement. “While we cannot sustain an entire health system, we remain committed to ensuring continued access to care.”
Delaware County officials sounded the alarm Thursday about Crozer’s parent company’s intent to shutter its two remaining hospitals. Prospect informed a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas that the company only had money to stay open until March 14.
That prompted a large press conference outside of Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where state and local officials lambasted Prospect for predatory business practices — and called on the Foundation for Delaware County to provide funding.
The foundation was formed using the assets from the sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health system to Prospect in 2016.
The Texas bankruptcy judge urged all parties to meet and find a solution.
“I thank all parties for their good-faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health system for essential services — and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care.”
Crozer employs approximately 3,000 people, including 900 members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professional union (PASNAP).
“We are thrilled that what appears to be a short-term agreement has been reached, but a long-term solution must quickly follow,” the union said in a statement.
Editor’s note: The Foundation for Delaware County is a WHYY supporter. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.