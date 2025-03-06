From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer Health again finds itself on the brink of closure as funding dries up at Delaware County’s largest hospital system.

Prospect Medical Holdings, the system’s California-based parent company, said it intends to shutter Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park within weeks, if money runs out and there is no sale.

Company attorneys informed a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Thursday of depleting coffers with just enough cash to keep Crozer’s remaining two hospitals open through March 14, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“We need to figure out how to make private equity pay,” Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said at a press conference Thursday outside of Crozer-Chester. “There is no place in health care for private equity. I thoroughly believe that for-profit does not belong in health care. And we are here standing strong to support this system and support this community because it impacts us all.”

“It is infuriating to hear that Prospect has failed to keep their promises yet again to the residents of Delaware County, now that they’re done lining their own pockets at the expense of our communities,” Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said in a release Thursday.