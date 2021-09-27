Who’s eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for certain groups whose immunity from vaccines might wane over time, as well as those who are at greater risk if they contract the coronavirus and those who are most likely to be exposed to the virus.

Who fits into those categories, and why? Where and when you can get a booster? Following are answers compiled by WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk.

Who is newly eligible for boosters?

Anyone over age 65.

Residents of long-term care facilities.

Adults with high-risk health conditions. These include, but are not limited to: cancer; chronic heart, lung and kidney diseases; dementia; diabetes; Down syndrome; HIV; obesity; pregnancy; organ transplants; and stroke.

Adults who have jobs that put them at risk for exposure to the coronavirus (such as health care workers and teachers).

Adults who live in communal settings (such as prisons and homeless shelters).

Individuals in these groups who have had two doses of the Pfizer shot can get the booster six months after the second dose. More than 13 million people ages 65 and older got the Pfizer shot and would be eligible for a booster shot now, the CDC says.

People who are immunocompromised have been eligible for boosters for several weeks now.

Why these groups?

Public health surveillance data suggests that six to eight months after they have gotten vaccinated, there’s a slight increase in the rate of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among people over 65. The most extensive data comes from Israel, where there’s been an increase of COVID-19 hospitalization among vaccinated people over 65. (The data in the United States is not as complete.) Israel is already giving boosters to people over age 65, and the data shows that the booster shots are safe.

“This is seen with a lot of vaccines across the board: that when you stratify by age groups, you tend to have the most robust immune responses in adults, and once you pass a certain age, it’s tough to say exactly what that age is, but you tend to see the immune function tail off a little bit. So it falls in line with other vaccines, what we would expect in terms of immune benefits for older populations,” said Dr. Neal Goldstein, assistant professor of epidemiology at Drexel University.

The absence of safety data in a large number of people under 65 is one of the reasons why there is no booster recommendation for them.

Immunocompromised people and those with certain high-risk medical conditions have a higher likelihood of developing severe symptoms if they get COVID-19. A subset of people who are immunocompromised, such as organ transplant recipients and people on certain cancer treatments, don’t produce good antibodies after getting the vaccine, and that leaves them more susceptible to infection. Studies show that the immune systems of immunocompromised people get a boost after a third dose.

Booster recommendations do not mean that the vaccine isn’t working. In fact, the data shows the opposite is true.

“Vaccines are working incredibly well to keep people out of the hospital and dying,” said Dr. John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.