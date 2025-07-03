Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m. How much: $29

Broadway and TV actor Robert Neary, a character actor on more than 60 TV shows including “Grey’s Anatomy” “Criminal Minds” and “Justified,” leads this high-energy tribute headed to Delaware. Neary channels Neil Diamond, the singer-songwriter behind classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry Cherry” and “Solitary Man,” whose legendary career spans decades and 130 million records sold. The two-hour show blends 24 classic Diamond hits with personal stories, trivia and a Broadway-style finale.

New Jersey

2025 Freedom Festival

Where : Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Friday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Friday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: Free

Camden celebrates Independence Day with a free party and concert starting with the jazzy sounds of Matt Cappy & Friends. They’re followed by The Spinners, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group whose songs “I’ll Be Around” and “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” are staples on romantic playlists. After the music, stay for the fireworks show over the Delaware River.

Special Events

Fourth of July Roundup

Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Thursday, July 3 – Sunday, July 6

: Thursday, July 3 – Sunday, July 6 How much: Free, various prices

The Fourth of July is always the city’s best party, and that remains true in 2025. The Wawa Welcome America events culminate on the Fourth with the Party on the Parkway, headlined by performers LL Cool J and Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan. Here’s a list of other events in the city during the Independence Day holiday and Billy Penn’s guide, which includes a list of the best places around the city to watch fireworks.

Arts & Culture

PlayPenn 2025

Where : Multiple locations, including Proscenium Theatre at the Drake

: Multiple locations, including Proscenium Theatre at the Drake When : Saturday, July 5 – Wednesday, Aug. 20

: Saturday, July 5 – Wednesday, Aug. 20 How much: Free with registration

Now in its 20th year, this playwriting incubator showcases new works from seven playwrights, including Lori Felipe‑Barkin (“Ama. Egg. Oyá..”), L M Feldman (“Hand Foot Hand”) and Andrew Saito (“Harlem Canary/Tokyo Crow”), who will workshop them at multiple venues over the next two weeks. Chaz T. Martin is the conference’s first young playwright with their play “I’ll Eat You Whole,” and Bee Kanofsky, a recent Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School for the Arts graduate, will workshop “Field of Flowers.”

Kids

Family Festivals: Flower Power

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Pay as you wish

If you’re looking for a fun, artsy, interactive and most of all, budget-friendly day out with the kids, this is the Fourth of July weekend event you’ll appreciate most. It’s a day of creating, from flower-themed crafts and giant still-life sketching, to baby-appropriate music time and a free-form dance party to wrap things up. Little ones can make prints, dream up their own garden scenes, and explore art in an intuitive, hands-on way.

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap: Schuylkill Banks

Where : Schuylkill Banks, 2501 Walnut St.

: Schuylkill Banks, 2501 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, July 6

: Through Sunday, July 6 How much: Free, pay as you go

The city’s traveling beer garden lands on the Schuylkill waterfront through the holiday weekend with extended hours (opening at noon) on July Fourth. It’s an easygoing vibe along the water with dedicated space on the riverbank, a menu of draft beers, cocktails, snacks and sandwiches, and on the Fourth, one of the most scenic places in Center City to watch the fireworks. If you strain your ears, you may even be able to hear the concert. A portion of the proceeds of everything sold goes to Philly Parks & Rec, so that should make you feel good.

South Street Night Market

Where : South Street between Third and Eighth, every other block

: South Street between Third and Eighth, every other block When : Thursday, July 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, July 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

South Street is this weekend’s location for the latest of the increasingly popular night markets. This preholiday event is spread over five nonconsecutive blocks and includes karaoke, food trucks, a skate-jam popup, local vendors and feel-good community vibes.

Comedy

Darryl Charles

Where : Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.

: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. When : Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

: Saturday, July 5, 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m. How much: $25 – $44, with a two-drink minimum

Philly’s own Darryl Charles comes home for a night of smart, relatable comedy. A former chemical engineer who swapped equations for punchlines, Charles has carved out a unique lane as a stand-up comedian, improviser and podcast host. His comedy album “Black Gentrifier” earned praise for its clever takes on race, identity and living in the city, and he’s performed at comedy festivals across the country. Offstage, he co-hosted the podcast “DTF: The Darryl and Timaree Fun Hour” with Philly-based sexologist Dr. Timaree, and he writes children’s books. Yep, that covers the gamut.

Music

Gary Clark, Jr.

Though he’s classified as a blues artist, Austin, Texas native Gary Clark Jr. ‘s 2024 release “JPEG RAW” blends blues, rock, hip-hop and soul. In addition to touring across the U.S. to support that project, including a stop at the Parx Casino’s Xcite Center in Bensalem, he also recently contributed a live rendition of “Catfish Blues” to the Antone’s 50th-anniversary blues box set. It’s a performance from when he was 20, developing his chops at the famous venue in his hometown. Five studio albums and four Grammys later, he’s known for his electrifying live shows, so catch him if you can.

River Roads Music Festival

The outdoor music fest and community celebration was founded in 2023 by folk singer-songwriter Dar Williams, in collaboration with the Connecticut River Conservancy. Though it was initially developed to support CRC’s Source to Sea Cleanup and reflected its founders’ love of rivers, it’s evolved into a regional event that makes its debut this year in King of Prussia. The 2025 lineup includes Williams, the Indigo Girls, The Milk Carton Kids, Sunny War, The Nields, Raye Zaragoza and Sug Daniels.

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia The World Tour

Where : Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, July 5, Sunday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 5, Sunday, July 6, 7:30 p.m. How much: $121 and up, VIP and suites packages available

Born Tyler Gregory Okonma, Tyler, the Creator is the rapper, producer, director and fashion designer behind music collectives like Odd Future, Golf Wang, and Camp Flog Gnaw. His most recent release, 2024’s “Chromakopia,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning accolades for its inventive fusion of hip‑hop, jazz and soul. Now, the two-time Grammy winner is headlining the Chromakopia World Tour, which stops through Philly for two shows this weekend. Reviews say that the show will feature elaborate visuals, multiple costume changes and supporting performances by tour mates Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo Paris Texas.

Tribute to Prince

Johnie Jupiter has high-heeled boots to fill, but fortunately for him, his Prince tribute has the musicians who can pull off a high‑energy homage to the late Minneapolis genius. While there’s no duplicating someone as gifted as Prince, Jupiter has received praise for his energy and musical proficiency while running through multiple versions of P’s biggest hits. This year’s show, which heads to City Winery on Sunday, is billed as a special tribute to Time frontman Morris Day and to the 40th anniversary of “1999” and “Kiss.” Dedicated Prince fans will note that the two songs came out four years apart, and “Kiss” turns 40 in 2026, so let’s hope Jupiter is a better Prince tribute performer than historian.