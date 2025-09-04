It’s a packed week for music and festivals across the region, but first, the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, kick off their home opener against the Cowboys on Thursday at the Linc. Beyond the gridiron, Lake Street Dive and Lawrence bring their jazz-soul-meets-pop grooves to Delaware’s Freeman Arts Pavilion on Thursday night, while Maxwell turns up the romantic heat on Friday at Atlantic City’s Borgata. Sierra Ferrell hits Franklin Music Hall the same night with her Grammy-winning Americana sound.

Festival lovers have plenty of choices too: the Philly Fringe Festival opens Thursday with nearly a month of boundary-pushing performances, while the weekend offers cultural celebrations like the Spring Garden Sunflower Fest, Ethiopian Day at Clark Park and Brazilian Day Philly. But if you want the best party of the weekend, it’s the return of Sting and Shaggy’s One Fine Day Festival at the Mann Center on Saturday, where they’ll join O.A.R., The Original Wailers, Big Freedia and more.

Delaware

Lake Street Dive

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Thursday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. How much: $80.04

The Boston-formed jazz-soul outfit known for its old school sensibilities released its latest Grammy-nominated album, “Good Together,” last year. They’re on a seven-show North American mini-tour with Lawrence, an eight-piece pop-soul band led by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. Their fourth album, “Family Business,” was also released in 2024. The two bands, who often collaborate on and off stage, stop in suburban Delaware at the popular outdoor venue.

New Jersey

Maxwell

Where : The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m. How much: $80 and up

The neo-soul crooner has a significant catalogue to draw from, and he’ll undoubtedly move through a good portion of it during his Atlantic City performance. It’s been a while since he released a full-length project; he teased his fans last year with the single “Simply Beautiful – MÖRDA Remix,” an ethereal take on the Al Green classic reimagined by the South African deejay. Alas, no new album yet, though the three-time Grammy winner has been promising the concluding album of his trilogy starting with 2009’s “BLACKsummers’night” for more than a decade. While you’re waiting, you can check out his show for the sexy date night vibes.

The Big Paddle: Two Cities, One River

Where : Starts at Pyne Point Park in Camden, N.J., ends at Pleasant Hill Park in Philadelphia

: Starts at Pyne Point Park in Camden, N.J., ends at Pleasant Hill Park in Philadelphia When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: $75

Born from the spirit of the Independence Seaport Museum’s former Walnut2Walnut Challenge, this organized paddle from Camden to Philly aims to bridge communities and celebrate regional history through active exploration. Co-hosted by Riverways Collaboration and the Philadelphia Ship Preservation Guild, kayakers and canoers are supported during the 10-mile trip with rest stops and shuttle services. Feel free to come solo, but participants can also join a nine-person voyager canoe crew and paddle together. Bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent one on-site. After the trip ends, stay for the celebration.

Special Events

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 7

: Through Sunday, Sept. 7 How much: Free

Fall’s not officially here yet, but the start of the fall festival season is, and thankfully, the weather is cooperating. There are a multitude of fests to choose from this weekend, from cultural to musical. Here’s a roundup.

Thursday:

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll: Though technically not a festival, it has everything festivals have — food, drink and music spread over 10 West Philly blocks, with most food and drink under $5.

Saturday:

Spring Garden Sunflower Festival: Neighborhood festival featuring live DJ sets, performances and family activities.

Ethiopian Day Festival: Celebrate Ethiopian culture with food, music and vendors at West Philly’s Clark Park.

Sunday:

Feria del Barrio: The annual fest celebrating Latin culture has been going on since 1979.

Brazilian Day Philadelphia: Brazil’s rich language, history and culture are commemorated with music, food and dance.

RetroCon

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, Sunday, Sept. 7,

: Saturday, Sept. 6, Sunday, Sept. 7, How much: $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under, free with paying adult

Nostalgia comes to the Philly burbs in this two-day event with over 300 tables filled with collectibles from the past, including Transformers, GI-Joe, Hot Wheels, Star Wars and LEGOs — just to name a few. Guest appearances feature Dirk Benedict of “Battlestar Galactica” and “The A-Team,” “CHiPS” stars Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, Joey Cramer from “Flight of the Navigator” and Bruce Boxleitner of “Babylon 5.”

There’s even a themed after-party, so indulge your inner child and head to the convention center with your childhood memories and adult wallet in hand.

Hotel West & Main’s Inaugural Music Festival

Where : Hotel West & Main, 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa.

: Hotel West & Main, 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $0 – $30.65, some concert VIP seating available on both days at a higher cost

West & Main, a boutique hotel owned by Hilton, is hosting an inaugural two-day music festival to support regional artists, featuring a diverse lineup of performers. On day one, live sets from Sounds of Phoenix, Yellow Moon, Ethan Cain, Modern Yesterday, Patrick Beissel, Montoj and Reckless X are scheduled, while day two features performances from Cory Hoover, MAFIA (Middle Aged Funk In Abington) and Rhythm Kings, among others. Ticketed reserved seating is available for each day’s headliners — Reckless X on Saturday and Rhythm Kings on Sunday.

Open Streets West Walnut

Now in its second season, Center City District’s initiative to encourage pedestrian-friendly browsing happens every Sunday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12. Throughout the six-week event, participating retailers and restaurants will offer a variety of special promotions and activities. For instance, Bar Bombón will provide outdoor dining with live music and margaritas, while Black Turtle Coffee hosts in-store events and Madewell is offering $20 discounts on its coveted jeans. Walnut Garden is serving up $7 mimosas, and gastropub The Dandelion will expand its outdoor seating to accommodate more guests. Other than that, embrace the novelty of walking downtown streets without vehicular traffic.

Arts & Culture

Philly Fringe Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 28

: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 28 How much: Various prices

Since its inception in 1997, the festival has grown from a five-day event featuring 60 performances to a creative platform showcasing over 1,000 productions in a diverse array of genres over a monthlong period. As always, venues are scattered throughout the city in both traditional and unconventional spaces. To navigate the extensive lineup, the best approach is to explore the festival’s official schedule, categorized by genre, neighborhood and date. Intriguing possibilities include satiric Shakespeare at Elfreth’s Alley, a production inspired by Nina Simone, a circus tribute to “The Twilight Zone” and The Bicycle Shorts Film Festival.

Doylestown Arts Festival

Where : Downtown Doylestown, Pa.

: Downtown Doylestown, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Music, arts and cycling come together at the 34th iteration of the juried arts festival. More than 160 independent artists working with everything from ceramics and painting to metal sculpture, jewelry, glass and mixed media will compete. This year, the fest expands onto East State Street to accommodate more artists. Forty musical acts will perform across five stages, including local favorites like The Great Bonfire, Dirk Quinn Band, and The Little Red Rooster Blues Band. Alongside the art and music, attendees can check out interactive art demos and other hands-on activities, a food court, a beer garden and, on Sunday, the concurrent Bucks County Classic bike race happening outside the Arts Festival perimeter.

Sunday Scaries: The Birds

Where : The Arts League, 4226 Spruce St.

: The Arts League, 4226 Spruce St. When : Sunday, Sept. 7, noon

: Sunday, Sept. 7, noon How much: Free

Director Alfred Hitchcock is the godfather of modern psychological thrillers and horror movies, though his films were more about heightening intensity than gratuitous gore and jump scares. His 1963 classic “The Birds” explores what happens when a small California town is beset by a mysterious bird invasion, and has become a longstanding masterclass for aspiring filmmakers on evoking dread and fear. You can check it out on the big screen as part of The Arts League’s ongoing Sunday film series.

Georgia O’Keeffe: The Brightness of Light

Actress Claire Danes voices O’Keeffe, and her husband Hugh Dancy narrates this account of her life and legacy. After screening at more than 70 venues, the documentary makes its Philadelphia debut this weekend. It tells the story of the groundbreaking modern artist who, in 2014, posthumously set a record for the highest-selling painting ever by a woman. O’Keefe’s “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1” was sold for $44.41 million, a mark that stands to this day.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – Home Opener

The champs are here! The Eagles begin their title defense against their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at home at the Linc. Jalen, A.J., Saquon and Cooper return to an adoring crowd ready to see the team run it back to hoist another Lombardi. However, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says that the team will not be on the field when the championship banner is unfurled because they’re focused on what’s ahead, not the past. Ahhh, Kobe would be so proud. #MambaMentality is clearly the team philosophy this year.

Food & Drink

Honey Fest 2025

Where : Wyck Historic House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave.

: Wyck Historic House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m How much: Free, pay as you go

The Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild continues a “sweet” legacy that began in 2010 to celebrate the birth of the father of modern beekeeping, Lorenzo Langstroth. The event aims to make honey bees more approachable, highlight urban beekeeping and underscore their critical role in our ecosystem. As in previous years, the 2025 fest includes honey tastings, live extraction demos, bee-bearding presentations, storytelling and open hive talks. There’s also a vendor marketplace, guided tours, family-friendly storytelling and a beer garden.

Drink the Delaware

Water is essential to life, and to home brewing. So it makes sense that Home Brewed Events and the area’s preeminent maritime museum join forces for an informational evening to spotlight how clean waterways underpin the Delaware Valley’s culture, ecosystem and popular adult beverages. Attendees can sample creations from a curated roster of local breweries, cideries and distilleries, all made with Delaware River water. Complementing the tastings are experiential programs, live music, panels and a VIP reception aboard the Olympia.

40th Mushroom Festival

Where : State Street, Kennett Square, Pa.

: State Street, Kennett Square, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $5, cash only

When the festival began 40 years ago, it only spanned one city block in what was known as the mushroom capital of the world. Now, it’s a two-day street fair that draws thousands in celebration of the fabulous fungi. “Harvesting 40 Years Together” is the anniversary theme, and attendees can expect reverent appreciation of everything mushroom, including the official soup of the fest, and multiple opportunities to buy mushrooms and watch their growing process around town. In 2025, the festival adds “Chopped”-style cooking challenges for amateurs, chef demos, the “Cute as a Button” baby photo contest, a classic car show and a 40th anniversary parade. Live music performances include Nellys Echo, Steve Liberace, Cicco, Houston and the Dirty Rats and The Gilroys.

Music

First Friday: Laurin Talese

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.)

: Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.) How much: $35

She’s originally from Cleveland, but jazz chanteuse Laurin Talese earned her degree in vocal performance from Philadelphia’s University of the Arts. Her 2016 debut album, “Gorgeous Chaos,” features Philly’s own Christian McBride along with Robert Glasper. In 2018, she took home the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition title. So she may not be from here, but she’s become part of the city’s rich history of jazz vocalists. She’ll perform for the museum’s September First Friday event against the backdrop of the Barnes’ current exhibitions. They include The Battle of the Bathers, which details the controversy over dueling Cezannes.

Lyfe Jennings: The Adventures of Life

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m. How much: $50 – $75 (6 p.m. is waitlist only, 9:30 p.m. is sold out).

With two jail stints behind him, singer/songwriter Lyfe Jennings has emerged as a singular artist with a memorably energetic live show. While his output has slowed in recent years, his catalogue is strong enough to sustain constant touring, which is why both of his Philly shows at City Winery are in high demand, and one is already sold out. But it’s worth a try on the waitlist if you’re a fan of his soulful, emotional music.

Sierra Farrell: Shoot For The Moon Tour

Americana music is in good hands with the singer/songwriter and multiinstrumentalist out of West Virginia. She evaded the sophomore slump with her 2024 album “Trail of Flowers,” winning four Grammys, including Best Americana Album. She’s also collaborated with luminaries like Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show and even Post Malone. Ferrell stops through Philly in the midst of a world tour that’s taking her across the country and to Europe, where she’s opening for Mumford & Sons.

Tate McRae: Miss Possessive Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. How much: $267 and up, mostly sold out, but resale tickets are available

The Canadian native who got her first big break on “So You Think You Can Dance” is now headlining arenas nationwide on her Miss Possessive World Tour, supporting her chart-topping third studio album “So Close To What.” Released in early 2025, the album features bops like “It’s ok I’m ok,” “2 Hands,” “Sports car” and “Revolving door.” McCrae’s first-ever arena tour stops in Philly after already going through South America, Europe and most of North America.

13th Annual Haverford Music Festival

Where : Eagle Road and Darby Road, Haverford, Pa.

: Eagle Road and Darby Road, Haverford, Pa. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, noon – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free

The mellow burg of Havertown turns up for the annual festival, which this year brings together a mix of headliners like Grammy-winner Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., jazz vocalist and guitarist Sasha Dobson, alt-folk-rockers Arboretum and regional rockabilly faves Dibbs and the Detonators, alongside a roster of local and regional acts. Hosted on two stages, all event proceeds benefit arts and education initiatives in the township. Along with the music, there’s a beer garden, vendors and entertainment for the kids.

Jeff Bradshaw Birthday Celebration

The man who made the trombone sexy again, North Philly’s own Jeff Bradshaw, has redefined the instrument’s place in modern jazz, R&B, gospel and soul. Over nearly three decades, he’s collaborated with fellow Philly artists like Jill Scott and The Roots, along with Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Kirk Franklin and Michael Jackson. His most recent release, 2023’s “Jeff Bradshaw: 20,” marked two decades of his solo career. This weekend, he celebrates his birthday with a celebratory concert, where some musical surprises are inevitable.

Sting and Shaggy One Fine Day Festival

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m. How much: $35 and up

The festival returns to Philadelphia via the unlikely but surprisingly necessary combination of Sting and Shaggy, who won a Grammy for their debut reggae release “44/876” in 2018. Originally kicking off in 2023, the fest now encompasses an eclectic multigenre roster with O.A.R., The Original Wailers with Al Anderson and Marcia Griffiths, New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia, Chance Emerson and Sophie Grey. And of course, Sting and Shaggy, who dropped a new single together, “Til A Mawnin” earlier this year.