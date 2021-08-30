Families spending big bucks on big gowns as quinceañera parties return

For Adila Merino, quarantine and virtual learning were rough, but not insurmountable challenges. Still, nothing prepared the Trenton teen for one of the biggest letdowns of 2020: postponing a long-awaited coming-of-age tradition for Latina girls.

Merino did not have a quinceañera when she turned 15 last November.

“You’re turning 15, meaning you’re going to adulthood,” explained Merino. “But we couldn’t do anything because of the pandemic, so it was really hard for me and my family.”

There is no doubt quinces, as they’re called for short, are great parties that combine Latin music the aunties love and the current tunes the kids are into. But for communities, it’s also a time to celebrate the fact the metaphorical village got another girl through her formative years. With religious undertones and father-daughter dances, there’s seldom a dry eye before everyone else hits the dance floor.

“It was such a special thing for our family culture,” said Merino.

However, once three COVID-19 vaccines were on the scene in the new year, Merino and her family wasted no time getting into party planning mode.

They rented out a local Mexican restaurant for the venue, assembled Merino’s “court” of damas and chambelanes, and, perhaps most importantly, selected a billowing tulle gown for her to wear that evening. Merino chose a baby blue dress that let her channel her inner Cinderella, with a facemask to match.

Merino finally had her party at the end of April and she is far from the only teen celebrating her quince months later than she would have liked.

People in the quinceañera industry in the Philadelphia region report a surge in families wanting to book everything from DJs to videographers — and fast — as vaccines have rolled out and even as some pandemic restrictions, like mask requirements, return.

“When we first opened back up, we were nervous because we’re like, we don’t know, you know? What are people going to do? Most people haven’t worked for a year or so, like, is their budget going to be deducted by half?” said Edward Zhelnovakov, general manager of VIP Fashion at the Philadelphia Mills mall. “But we’ve noticed they’re staying strong. Nobody’s really complaining too much [about costs].”