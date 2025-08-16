Fiesta Latina is returning to Mercer County, N.J. in September to celebrate Latino and Hispanic culture and heritage
The event features Latino performers, games and activities for children and a dozen food trucks offering Latino and Hispanic cuisine.
The third annual Fiesta Latina celebration will be held at Mercer County Park in New Jersey on Sept. 6. Last year’s Fiesta attracted almost 7,000 visitors.
September is National Hispanic Heritage Month and County Executive Dan Benson said the event celebrates Latino culture and heritage.
“What’s great about it is it’s this great melting pot of music, culture and family. We have over 80,000 Latino residents in Mercer County,” he said.
The latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows about 23% of the people living in Mercer County are of Hispanic descent.
The Fiesta will bring together individuals from many different cultures and countries, including Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico.
Krystal DeLeon, a board of directors member of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization, said that the festival unifies the community.
“There was so much segregation amongst Latino groups with each other, for many, many, many decades,” she said. “I think we’re finally at that precipice where everyone is working together, getting together and celebrating together.”
Ida Perez-Margicin, division chief for the Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage, said featured performers this year include Limi-T 21, a trio from Puerto Rico with gold and platinum records, the legendary Johnny Ray and Colombian accordion player CJ. The day’s festivities will be hosted by renowned DJ Ralphie Mercado.
“We’ll also be having 12 food trucks, there will be a variety of different Latino foods, we have authentic craft vendors, we have a children’s area, we have face painters,” she said.
Benson said the festival welcomes everyone.
“Fiesta Latina has quickly become a highlight of the summer for families in Mercer County and across the region,” he said. “It’s family friendly, it’s for everyone, particularly if you like music and you like food, you’re going to love this.”
Mercer County will also be holding Italian and Irish cultural celebrations later this fall.
Fiesta Latina will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds. The event is made possible in part by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, contact the Mercer County Division of Culture and Heritage at 609-278-2712 or email cultureandheritage@mercercounty.org.
