From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The third annual Fiesta Latina celebration will be held at Mercer County Park in New Jersey on Sept. 6. Last year’s Fiesta attracted almost 7,000 visitors.

September is National Hispanic Heritage Month and County Executive Dan Benson said the event celebrates Latino culture and heritage.

“What’s great about it is it’s this great melting pot of music, culture and family. We have over 80,000 Latino residents in Mercer County,” he said.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows about 23% of the people living in Mercer County are of Hispanic descent.

The Fiesta will bring together individuals from many different cultures and countries, including Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico.

Krystal DeLeon, a board of directors member of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization, said that the festival unifies the community.

“There was so much segregation amongst Latino groups with each other, for many, many, many decades,” she said. “I think we’re finally at that precipice where everyone is working together, getting together and celebrating together.”