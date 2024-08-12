From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mercer County, New Jersey is gearing up for a big party, and everybody is invited.

Fiesta Latina will be held at the County Park Festival Grounds at the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month in September.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, 23.3% of the county’s population, or roughly 89,000 people, are of Latino or Hispanic descent.

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the county wants to recognize the vibrant cultural heritage of its Latino residents.

“We really kind of came together and worked with different groups to bring about a wonderful festival that combines music, food, as well as a number of activities,” he said.

The event will feature Grammy Award nominee and musician Toño Rosario, the legendary salsa group Puerto Rican Power and three-time Grammy award–winning salsa and Latin jazz composer Jeremy Bosch, who will be accompanied by Jose Tabares’ All-Star Band.

“This is just another great way of recognizing the diversity of our community, while bringing wonderful acts that are enjoyed no matter what your background is,” he said.