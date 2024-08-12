Fiesta Latina celebrates the cultural heritage of New Jersey’s Latino Community
A celebration of Latino heritage is planned in Mercer County next month at the County Park Festival Grounds.
Mercer County, New Jersey is gearing up for a big party, and everybody is invited.
Fiesta Latina will be held at the County Park Festival Grounds at the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month in September.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, 23.3% of the county’s population, or roughly 89,000 people, are of Latino or Hispanic descent.
Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the county wants to recognize the vibrant cultural heritage of its Latino residents.
“We really kind of came together and worked with different groups to bring about a wonderful festival that combines music, food, as well as a number of activities,” he said.
The event will feature Grammy Award nominee and musician Toño Rosario, the legendary salsa group Puerto Rican Power and three-time Grammy award–winning salsa and Latin jazz composer Jeremy Bosch, who will be accompanied by Jose Tabares’ All-Star Band.
“This is just another great way of recognizing the diversity of our community, while bringing wonderful acts that are enjoyed no matter what your background is,” he said.
Krystal DeLeon, president of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization, said the festival will also feature the Guatemalan Civic Association marching band, a Mexican mariachi band and face painting and games for children.
She said she hopes that this festival will promote unity and strengthen a sense of community. “We welcome everyone to come in, to be part of the journey, to be a part of the experience, you don’t have to be Hispanic or Latino to come. This event is open to everyone,” she said.
Benson said more than 8,000 people attended the inaugural Fiesta Latina last year, and big crowds are anticipated for this year’s event.
“This is for all ages, folks of all different ethnic and racial backgrounds,” he said. “I think everybody loves Latin food and Hispanic culture with the music, I think it is just something that is fun for everyone.”
The Fiesta Latina will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday Sept. 8, from noon to 7 p.m. The festival is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Division of Culture and Heritage, along with Mercer County. For more information you can visit cultureandheritage@mercercounty.org.
