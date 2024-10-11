6th annual Philadelphia Latin American Book Fair kicks off this weekend to finish off Hispanic Heritage Month
The event begins with an opening party at Parkway Central Library and continues Saturday with the main event celebrating heritage, language and culture.
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, Taller Puertorriqueño and several area nonprofit organizations are hosting the sixth annual Latin American Book Fair Oct. 11 and 12.
The free, two-day event will bring together readers of all ages with authors, writers, illustrators and designers within the Philadelphia Latino community.
The main goal of the book fair is to “connect authors, illustrators, designers, publishers, editors, artists, book lovers and the community in the City of Brotherly Love,” according to organizers.
It kicks off Friday with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Parkway Central Library’s Heim Center featuring Venezuela as the guest country. The “Echos de Venezuela” event is “a program showcasing the country’s deep cultural roots through its folklore,” organizers say.
The main event will follow on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taller Puertorriqueño. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase literary works, meet authors, attend storytelling sessions, eat Latin food and watch artistic performances.
“We will have around 25 authors covering diverse genres including fiction, nonfiction, poetry and children’s literature,” said Johann Sarmiento, author liaison for the LABF.
Ada S. Ortiz, a Venezuelan children’s author, Jaime Reyes, a Puerto Rican historical fiction author, and Concha Alborg, a Spanish creative nonfiction author will be in attendance. Several artists will also be present, including Zyra Maria Gonzalez, a Cuban pianist.
