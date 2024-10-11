From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, Taller Puertorriqueño and several area nonprofit organizations are hosting the sixth annual Latin American Book Fair Oct. 11 and 12.

The free, two-day event will bring together readers of all ages with authors, writers, illustrators and designers within the Philadelphia Latino community.

The main goal of the book fair is to “connect authors, illustrators, designers, publishers, editors, artists, book lovers and the community in the City of Brotherly Love,” according to organizers.

It kicks off Friday with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Parkway Central Library’s Heim Center featuring Venezuela as the guest country. The “Echos de Venezuela” event is “a program showcasing the country’s deep cultural roots through its folklore,” organizers say.