It may be getting chilly out there, but since it’s Philadelphia, who knows … things could stay cool or suddenly warm up. Fortunately, we have events both inside and outside that you can attend.

Chinatown is facing its challenges lately but is in celebratory mode with Thursday’s Night Market, one of the city’s best-attended events. Justin Timberlake is scheduled to be in town Friday at the Wells Fargo Center for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. On Saturday, Stevie Wonder is at the same venue. Yes, Stevie … seeing him live is as rare as seeing a unicorn, so take advantage.

While we’re talking musical icons, jazz musician Gerald Albright will pay tribute to James Brown, an unexpected combination at the Keswick on Saturday. The LGBTQ+ community celebrates National Coming Out Day with OURfest, incorporating a Saturday parade and Sunday festival. The Latin Book Festival, now in its sixth year, is happening at Taller Puertorriqueno Saturday and Sunday, and Bartram’s Garden is the venue for a local celebration of Indigenous People’s Day.

New Jersey

Atlantic City Comedy Festival

On the Black comedy circuit, all the acts coming to the Atlantic City Comedy Festival are well-known veterans who’ve banded together for two days of laughs. Tony Rock, Earthquake, Sommore, Tommy Davidson, Don DC Curry, Huggy Lowdown and more are scheduled to be in South Jersey for what should be billed as comedy’s All-Star Weekend.

Deptford Fall Festival

Where: Andaloro Farms, 138 Andaloro Way, Deptford Township, N.J.

Andaloro Farms, 138 Andaloro Way, Deptford Township, N.J. When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1–7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 1–7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Food trucks, vendors, balloon artists and musicians are descending on Deptford Township for its annual Fall Festival. Though Andalaro Farms has closed (according to Google), the grounds are being repurposed to host the fest. Kids from the township can pick pumpkins for free, but those from other boroughs pay $5. The GoodFellas band provides the music.

Delaware

Keke Palmer

Where: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington, Del.

Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington, Del. When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6–7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6–7 p.m. How much: $30, with book included

It’s Keke Palmer, baby! The actress/singer/entertainer and “Nope” star is a master of media, appearing on screen, hosting a podcast and even authoring a book. She’s in Wilmington, Delaware to support her newest book release, “Master of Me,” which she’ll sign and discuss, though it’s not officially out until November.

Yappy Hour

Where: Rockwood Park and Museum, 4651 Washington Street Extension

Rockwood Park and Museum, 4651 Washington Street Extension When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 5–7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 5–7 p.m. How much: Free

So-called yappy hours are increasingly popular as more people want to socialize with their canine companions in tow. The free gathering includes music from the British invasion by Harris Circle, scavenger hunts and a dog toy creation workshop. The event is open to all, but only those 21 and over can take advantage of the cash bar.

Diamond State Black Film Festival

The four-day event showcasing Black films will recognize screenwriter Chuck Hayward, the Wilmington native who co-wrote the reboot of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Screenings of shorts and features will be at the festival’s hub, while more social events — including the opening and closing night parties — will be held at The Mill.

Special Events

OURFest 2024

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Friday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 13 How much: Free, pay as you go

Friday marks National Coming Out Day, which supports anyone in the LGBTQ+ community wrestling with the when and how of the decision to “come out.” In Philadelphia, it coincides with OURfest, a parade and festival on two consecutive days. The parade starts at 4 p.m. at 5th and Market heading to Broad and Locust, while the fest, which includes vendors, live music, community service organizations and more, happens on Sunday starting at noon in the Gayborhood.

Northern Liberties Fall Festival

Where: 3rd Street from Brown to Wildey and Liberty Lands Park

3rd Street from Brown to Wildey and Liberty Lands Park When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Northern Liberties celebrates its prominence as a central place for restaurants and bars and a rapidly growing residential community with, what else, a festival. Since it coincides with an Eagles game, organizers promise a watch party and a football tug-of-war, along with a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, a straw maze, pumpkin decorating and performances by bands including the West Philadelphia Orchestra, Cigarettes for Breakfast and School of Rock.

Beat the Bomb

Where: Beat the Bomb Philadelphia, 1218 Chestnut St.

Beat the Bomb Philadelphia, 1218 Chestnut St. When: Opens Friday, Oct. 11

Opens Friday, Oct. 11 How much: $49.95 and up

Every once in a while, a group activity comes along that seems so randomly fun that you have to try it. In recent years, it’s been axe throwing, along with escape rooms and blindfolded dining. The latest in activity of that kind is Beat the Bomb, which opens locally on Friday. It’s sort of an escape room, combined with an interactive live-action game, but with paint, foam and slime as the consequence for missing clues. Umm, sign us up?

Turkey Day Tailgate 2024

Philly PR Girl invites you to their annual fundraising event, which combines passionate Eagles fandom with a chance to do good. This year’s charity is North Light Community Center. Your ticket includes food and drink from local vendors, including Di Bruno Brothers and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop PHL, the chance to compete in tailgating games, and get your face painted … in Kelly green, of course!

Arts & Culture

Confabulation

The Strides Collective was created to amplify the work of queer playwrights. Their latest production, “Confabulation,” is the world premiere of a play centered on a gas station attendant who goes through past-life regression group therapy. But just as she tries to heal, she instead finds herself among the same people who have hurt her.

Latin Book Fair

Where: Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. Fifth St.

Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. Fifth St. When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, the fair, now in its sixth year, provides a space for books and authors across the Latin diaspora. This year’s event includes a piano concert, activities for all ages and a keynote speech by graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, author of the superhero series “La Boriqueña.”

Editor’s note: Miranda Rodriguez was incorrectly identified as Miranda-Martinez in the radio broadcast.

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Where: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

OYC (Ollin Yoliztli Calmecac) hosts its 14th celebration of Indigenous People’s Day just ahead of the national events on Monday. In 2011, the Mexican American organization joined with the area’s Native American groups to celebrate all Indigenous people born on the North American continent.

The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick

Where: Brandywine Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford, Pa.

Brandywine Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford, Pa. When: Sunday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 19

Sunday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 19 How much: Free with museum admission

Artist Wharton Esherick, the father of the studio furniture movement, kept almost 3,000 works in his Valley Forge home, which became a museum after he died in 1970. Now, some of those works will be on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art, some of which have never been on public view before. The exhibit, “The Crafted World,” makes its first stop locally before heading to The Chazen Museum in Wisconsin and The Taft in Ohio next year.

Outdoors

Fall Fireside

Hygge is the Scandinavian practice of creating a cozy and warm environment during the fall and winter seasons. Here in the Delaware Valley, Tyler Arboretum crafts a similar atmosphere at its Fall Festival, Take a self-guided walk through the grounds and enjoy brand-new picnic tables, where you can sit and treat yourself to free ice cream samples and roasted marshmallows, Aztec hot chocolate samples and infused olive oil and vinegar options. Family-friendly activities include crafts and storytimes for the kids, lawn games and a chalk zone.

Food & Drink

Chinatown Night Market

Where: 10th Street between Arch and Winter, Race Street between 9th and 11th streets

10th Street between Arch and Winter, Race Street between 9th and 11th streets When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Chinatown community has been around for over a century, remaining united and steadfast through numerous challenges. However you land on the 76ers Arena project, the neighborhood remains one of the city’s most vibrant communities. That’s on display at its Night Market, which shuts down a full city block to bring together the area’s restaurants, live entertainment and arts and craft vendors with what is usually a big turnout.

Scrapple & Apple Festival

Where: Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St.

Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St. When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

You’d be amazed at how much you can do with scrapple. But maybe not, if you plan to attend the Scrapple & Apple Fest. Reading Terminal showcases the culinary duo with a full day of activities, including the first-ever scrapple sculpting contest where the winner will receive a $100 Terminal gift card. While there, you can sample a scrapple cheesesteak, scrapple cheese fries, scrapple butter and scrapple hushpuppies with apple butter dipping sauce.

Armory Oktoberfest 2024

It’s October so, yes, it’s time for one of the biggest Oktoberfests of them all. Hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz, the two-day fest has three sessions, each including live entertainment and a liter of beer. VIP tickets add another liter and food platters, which include vegetarian options.

Music

Justin Timberlake – The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

The former boy band frontman has weathered some challenges this year but his world tour survived! He’s scheduled to be in Philly for the Forget Tomorrow tour to support his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March. Note: Timberlake canceled his Newark, N.J. show, the one preceding the Philly tour stop due to an unspecified injury, so check the venue’s website or his social media platforms for updates.

Kokoroko

The London-based alt-jazz outfit Kokoroko boasts an all-female horn section and a sensibility rooted in American jazz rhythms and afrobeats. They released their debut full-length album “Could We Be More” in 2022, after a critically-acclaimed 2019 EP. Now they’re stateside making their Philly stop at World Cafe Live.

Gerald Albright: G Fun Tour 2024 – A Tribute to James Brown

Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright has enjoyed career longevity that some of those who started when he did haven’t. He did so by being versatile and incorporating multiple genres into his musical offerings. He’ll do more of the same on the suburban Philly stop on his G Fun Tour, where he pays tribute to the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

Stevie Wonder: Sing Your Song As We Heal America’s Broken Heart

Stevie Wonder doesn’t tour much anymore, so when he does, you’d better catch him. He’s in Philly on a 10-city tour corresponding with hotly contested states in the next presidential election. Wonder, a longtime activist for progressive causes (his support of the national King holiday was impactful to its eventual passage), released the song “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” earlier this year.

John Vincent III

The introspective singer-songwriter released “Songs in the Valley” in 2019. Then he took some time off to figure out where and how he’d continue his musical journey. Fortunately, he was assisted by top talents like recording engineer Tom Elmhirst — who’s worked with Adele, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie and Lady Gaga — who helped hone Vincent’s early promise. His latest release “Songs From the Canyon” is out now and he’s in Philly to support it.