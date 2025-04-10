It’s Record Store Day on Saturday, part of a global celebration of vinyl records and the musicians who made them great. More than 30 stores in the Delaware Valley are participating in Philly, South Jersey and Delaware. Music is central to “The Police” Experience, yes, another tribute band dedicated to the British band that dominated the ‘80s and is celebrating a big milestone this year. The show is at the Scottish Rite Auditorium on Saturday night. Bands led by women are in the mix this weekend, as “Sammie Rae & The Friends led by Samantha Rae Bowers” and “Tank and the Bangas” led by Tarriana “Tank” Ball are both on stages in the area. Fashion in Philly and beyond is explored at Moore College of Art & Design’s first FashCon, while Philly Theatre Week closes out with SaturPLAY, which gives young playwrights their first shot at seeing their works come to life.

Delaware

Steel Magnolias

Where : Chapel Street Players, 643 Creek View Road, Newark, Del.

: Chapel Street Players, 643 Creek View Road, Newark, Del. When : Thursday, April 10, 8 p.m., Friday, April 11, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 10, 8 p.m., Friday, April 11, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m., 8 p.m. How much: $12 – $22

Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., the play-turned-movie has become a popular part of the American canon, performed in regional theaters nationwide. (In fact, this is one of multiple productions in the area currently on stage or on the way.) Directed by Gary Kirchof, this Chapel Street Players production finishes its run in Newark on Saturday. The cast includes Kyra Brown, Natalie Hudson, Ashlyn Moss, Jen Mrozek, Justine Quirk and Cindy Starcher.

New Jersey

The Police Experience

If you’re going to be a successful tribute band, it helps to be cosigned by the originals. That’s the case for The Police Experience, who were approved by original band member Stewart Copeland after he joined them onstage. The Experience has put in the work to recreate the heyday of the hitmaking British band, so this year’s tribute to the 40th anniversary of “Zenyatta Mondatta” should be seamless. They’re in South Jersey on Saturday.

Special Events

FashCon Philly

Where : Moore College of Art & Design, 1619 Race St.

: Moore College of Art & Design, 1619 Race St. When : Friday, April 11, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

: Friday, April 11, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. How much: $25 – $99

The inaugural Business of Fashion Conference aims to bring together industry professionals, educators and students to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities within the fashion business landscape. Attendees can expect a series of panels, workshops and networking sessions designed to provide insights and foster connections among participants.​ Speakers include NYFW creator Fern Mallis, Philly-based designer Milan Harris, QVC host Rachael Boesing, Ennui’s Eji Benson, Ellen Shepp and author Mary Gehlhar.

9th Annual WDAS Women of Excellence Luncheon

Where : Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 N. 17th St.

: Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 N. 17th St. When : Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $140

Now in its ninth year, WDAS Radio is celebrating women who’ve contributed in areas from entertainment to politics and medicine. This year’s honorees include Lisa Blunt Rochester, the first female Democratic U.S. Senator from Delaware, CBS3 anchor and Emmy Award winner Aziza Shuler and Mothers In Charge founder Dr. Dorothy Johnson Speight. Talk show host Sherri Shepherd and singer Lalah Hathaway will be honored with special awards. Philly’s own Jeff Bradshaw is among the performers.

3rd Annual printPHILLY Print Fair

Where : Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.

: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St. When : Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Philly printmakers and the vendors who represent their works will convene at the third annual gathering hosted by the Philadelphia Print Consortium. More than 40 vendors, along with print publishers, print-focused galleries and nonprofits will be there. The idea is to amplify printing as a contemporary practice. Lauren Rosenblum of the Print Center will deliver a talk, and Mural Arts will host a printing workshop where attendees can get hands-on instruction to create their own prints.

Philly Okatu Fest 2025

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard. When : Friday, April 11 a.m., 4 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Sunday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Friday, April 11 a.m., 4 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Sunday, April 13, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: Free

This free, rain-or-shine event is packed with activities for anime and gaming enthusiasts. Attendees will enjoy a weekend filled with cosplay, free-play video game tournaments, over 70 vendors, delicious food, specialty drinks, and more. (Pro tip: Due to construction on I-95, parking is virtually nonexistent near the pier, ride-shares or walking to the venue is recommended.)

Spring Break: Sports & Recreation

Where : Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount St.

: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount St. When : Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 20

: Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 20 How much: Free with museum admission

The historic former penitentiary hosts a series of activities focused on the role of sports and recreation in prison life. It includes rare artifacts like photos, crafts made by prisoners, and sports equipment. You can even play dominos, checkers, chess and cards — just like the inmates once did.​ A sports and recreation scavenger hunt takes visitors through the site while tours throughout the month will highlight recreational and sports themes. You’ll also learn why baseball, boxing and chess were popular pastimes at Eastern State.

Record Store Day

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, April 12

: Saturday, April 12 How much: Free, pay as you go

Vinyl is king on Record Store Day, a celebration of independent record stores, records and music. It started in 2007 to support small, locally-owned record stores and evolved into a worldwide celebration. In Philly, it’s celebrated on Saturday with live music, DJs and swag giveaways. There are at least 11 participating stores in Philadelphia, 20 in the ‘burbs, and more in South Jersey and Delaware. Record Store Day also features 387 special releases. Among the highlights: A Pearl Jam Philly version of “Dark Variant” on sale at three stores in the city. Post Malone is the 2025 record store ambassador.

Arts & Culture

Trial By Jury

Where : The Trinity Center for Human Life, 2212 Spruce St.

: The Trinity Center for Human Life, 2212 Spruce St. When : Friday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. How much: $32.50

Everything old is new again, at least when it comes to Gilbert and Sullivan. Their 1875 operetta was their first success in a string of them. “Trial By Jury” is still relevant 150 years later, and you can enjoy it with cocktails (or mocktails) during a special Philly Theatre Week performance. Your ticket comes with a flight of three drinks served by an attentive bartender who’ll describe each one, as long as you’re 21 and over. A performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s greatest hits is also part of the evening.

SaturPLAY 2025

Where : Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.

: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St. When : Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

: Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you can

Playwrights have to start somewhere and SaturPLAY is one of those places. Part of the Philly Young Playwrights Play Development series, the performance features four plays written by local school kids and performed by professional actors. The plays are “JuMaddenji” by fourth grader Clyde Greenberg from Myers Elementary; “The Case of the Stolen Ice Cream Machine” by sixth graders Kai Pierce, Tristin Li, and Frank Llagoni from Masterman; “The Rodents Revenge” by fourth graders Ray Bonner and Abram Saavedra from Wyncote Elementary; and “Who Killed Cluck the Chicken” by seventh grader Oliver Carlson from Springfield Township Middle School.

One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show

Where : Community Education Center, 3500 Lancaster Ave.

: Community Education Center, 3500 Lancaster Ave. When : Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Pay what you can

Theatre in the X goes indoors for a Philly Theatre Week screening of their performance of this play last summer, followed by a discussion. Theatre in The X is usually based in West Philly’s Malcolm X Park but is offering this screening to facilitate a conversation about the play, set in the ‘70s. Written by playwright Don Evans, its themes reflect class divisions in one African American family.

Celebrity Memoir Book Club: Memoir Madness

Comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton have made sure you never have to actually read a celebrity memoir but can still hear the juiciest parts. They started the “Celebrity Memoir Book Club” podcast in 2020 to provide both hilarious and thoughtful analysis of the latest celebrity tome. Recent guests include spiritual guru Jay Shetty, actress Parker Posey and socialite Carole Radziwill. The live version of the podcast comes to City Winery tonight.

Kids

PAW Patrol Live: A Mighty Adventure!

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. How much: $51 – $146

The rescue dogs of Paw Patrol, the popular Nickelodeon children’s series take the stage for a live stage show. See what Ryan gets up to with his canine pals Chase, Marshall and Skye as they teach the kids lessons about teamwork, problem-solving and community service. If you have a kid between 2 and 6, you already know you’re heading to the Academy of Music for one of five shows this weekend. VIP tix provide perks including premium seating.

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Through Sunday, Oct. 12

: Through Sunday, Oct. 12 How much: Various prices

Though the calendar says spring, the forecast seems stuck in January. But Parks on Tap is scheduled to open its 2025 season at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park. You may need a jacket or an umbrella, and we’d double-check the website for any weather-related changes before venturing out. Dogs are welcome (except at Spring Garden), and kids are too. Alcohol is sold on-site for those 21 and over only. The rotating beer garden will make 25 stops around the city before concluding the season on the Strawberry Mansion bridge.

Jackson Family Happy Hour Dance Party

Where : The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St.

: The Trestle Inn, 339 N. 11th St. When : Friday, April 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, April 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The multitude of tribute bands coming to town ensures that you can always find a way to enjoy the bands that were an integral part of your formative years. But that’s not the only way to appreciate them. You can also head to the Trestle Inn, which hosts dance parties featuring classic music from the ‘60s and ‘70s. They’re also known for their modern go-go girls in vintage attire and their stocked bar featuring over 70 whisky brands. This weekend, it’s the Jackson Family Happy Hour so expect songs from the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Janet Jackson and maybe even Rebbie Jackson. Yes, the oldest Jackson sibling had a solo hit, “Centipede,” as well.

Music

Chanté Moore

Chanteuse Chanté Moore is probably best known for her 1999 hit “Chante’s Got a Man,” which propelled her into the Billboard Top 10 for the first (and last) time. But her vocal prowess kept her touring and recording for decades after, eventually releasing a total of nine studio albums. In 2024, she recorded “So Distracted” with Eric Benet for his “Duets” album. Moore will pull from her rich discography at her concert in Glenside.

The Warped Tour Band

Where : Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.

: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St. When : Friday, April 11, 8 p.m.

: Friday, April 11, 8 p.m. How much: $16 and up

Tribute bands are overwhelmingly groups that revive memorable bands from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, but not in this case. The Vans Warped Tour happened from 1995 – 2019 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary with additional dates this year. But there’s also a tribute band hitting the road, performing covers from the tour’s main artists, including Blink-182, Paramore, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Papa Roach, Good Charlotte and more. They make their Philly stop at the Fillmore. This should not be confused with the 30th-anniversary incarnation of the Vans Warped Tour, which is heading to Washington, D.C. in June, Long Beach, Ca. in July and Orlando, Fl. in November, with a lineup of contemporary acts.

Up Next! Youth Jam Sessions

Where : World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When : Saturday, April 12, noon

: Saturday, April 12, noon How much: Free with RSVP

Philly’s homegrown man of all nice things, musician/entrepreneur Chill Moody is the mentor at the Up Next! Youth Jam Session, is a monthly collaboration between World Cafe Live and the School District of Philadelphia supported by the Philadelphia Music Alliance. He’ll be there to help steer the kids and their musical aspirations, both in front of and behind the scenes. The jam sessions are put together by students from top to bottom with the help of the World Cafe Live staff to showcase their talent in various aspects. You might see the next Philly music superstar evolve at one of the shows, but you have to be there. Sessions are alcohol-free and open to all ages.

Sammy Rae & The Friends: Something for Everybody Tour

Eclectic women-led bands are all the rage this weekend as Sammy Rae & The Friends are in town. Their music blends elements of classic rock, folk, funk, soul and jazz into dynamic live performances with an emphasis on community and camaraderie. They’ve released two EPs: “The Good Life” in 2018 and “Let’s Throw a Party” in 2021. Their debut studio album, “Something For Everybody” came out in 2024. They’re headed to the Fillmore on Saturday.

Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas, known for their eclectic blend of funk, soul and spoken word were formed in New Orleans in 2011 but broke in 2017 after winning NPR’s “Tiny Desk” contest. Since then, they’ve released four albums including 2024’s “The Heart, The Mind and the Soul,” which won a Grammy this year as the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. They’re in West Philly this week in support of the project with opening act Elliot Skinner.