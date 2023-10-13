From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Taller Puertorriqueño is hosting the fifth annual Latin American Book Fair on Sat., Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The free event showcases 25 authors who write and publish in Spanish, and features a host of activities for kids and adults alike, with everything from storytelling, puppeteers, musical performances, food truck offerings, and free giveaways from the Free Library of Philadelphia, Read by Fourth, and other partners.

Children’s book author and the fair’s creative director Ana Omana said the main goal is to promote Latin American literature and writing and reading in Spanish.

“Spanish is the second language in this country so it is very important for us to continue improving the quality of reading in children and adults in Spanish literature,” she said.