Former board member Maria Mills-Torres echoed Goslin’s comments while soaking in the positive vibes from the day’s festival. She said with the many cultures present within Philadelphia, it’s important to make sure the organization is open to all.

“After the closing of the first two semesters, there’s a program that the kids perform,” Mills-Torres said. “In the summer program, they do the same, and we had two little Asian girls dancing and doing Puerto Rican music, it was awesome … We don’t restrict ourselves to just Puerto Rican.”

Looking past the 50th anniversary of the organization, Goslin said it wants to make sure it’s “secure for our future” and making sure to “communicate the value and importance of what we do.”

“I think that events like this really speak for themselves in terms of, like, the need for people to have that sense of community for neighbors to come together,” Goslin said. “We started as a group of printmakers and artists who were making social commentary, and that was in the ‘70s, and it has been through like all the way through. That’s no different today.”