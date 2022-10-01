‘Latin America Thrives’ displays the diversity within Philly’s Latino community

On Friday, the city of Philadelphia hosted a festival in LOVE Park representing the diversity of cultures within the city’s Latino population.

The second annual “Latin American Thrives in Philadelphia” attracted local small businesses with cultural ties to 15 countries in Central and South America, including Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, Brazil, Chile, and the Dominican Republic.

“In Philadelphia, each community has their own thing. So we finally brought them together,” said Ana Omana, co-founder of Alianza Latina. “There were 11 countries last year. Here you have, today, 15 countries. So it’s bigger.”

Omana, who is Venezuelan, created Alianza in 2020 with three partners – Leity Rodríguez Largo of Colombia, Edgar Ramirez from Mexico, and Juan Giarrizio of Venezuela – as a way to support Latinos in Philadelphia from a variety of nationalities.

Two years ago, the mission was to encourage Latinos to vote. Last year’s “Latin America Thrives” event was focused on helping Latinos recover from the pandemic.

This year, Omana said the event has reached out to people from countries that are underrepresented in the city.

“We bring in, now, the Argentinians and we bring in the Uruguayans, communities that you never heard of because they are so small,” she said. “We want to bring them together.”