Thousands flocked to the waterfront at Penn’s Landing this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Mexican Independence movement.

The Mexican Independence Day Festival took place on Sunday, two days after the official holiday. Mexican Cultural Center President Araceli Guenther said they wanted to ensure as many constituents could celebrate the occasion as possible.

“You see the diversity and you see how much progress Mexican people that moved to this area have done as a result of Philadelphia being such a welcoming city,” Guenther said.

Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia head Carlos Obrador said when you combine the 130 million Mexicans with the more than 30 million Mexican Americans, you have a “great nation” of people contributing to both countries.

“We have to change the idea that the border separates us,” Obrador said. “We insist and we are confident that the border unite[s] us.

Musicians, dancing groups, and arts & crafts scattered throughout the festival highlighted the influence Mexican culture has had through various mediums.