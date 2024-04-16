From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the world of children’s literature, stories featuring Latinos or written by Latino authors have historically been scarce. And while a recent study shows more Latino characters are being seen in kids books, there’s still room for improvement.

The Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison found Latino representation in children’s books has increased from 2% in 1994 to 11% today.

Wilmington author Jasdomin Santana is working hard to accelerate that progress and expose young readers to a more diverse array of cultural perspectives and experiences.

“Representation to me is at the forefront, especially because I have young kids and I want them to grow up in a world where they don’t feel like they’re outsiders, or like they need to hide a part of themselves,” Santana explained. “I grew up in a time where I didn’t see much of myself [in books], but I think we are further ahead, but I still think we have a lot of work to do.”

Born and raised in New York, with a childhood that included regular summer trips to the Dominican Republic and later living in New Jersey, Santana’s upbringing deeply influenced her writing journey. Now settled in Wilmington for nearly two years and raising two children under the age of two along with her husband, Santana’s personal experiences continue to inspire her work as an author.

Living away from family posed a unique challenge, prompting her to find ways to share her culture with her children.

“How can I share a little bit about our culture if they’re not around family and maybe they will never visit the Dominican Republic [since] my upbringing was very different,” she thought. “I’m very Americanized, too. And then I feel like my kids are even further removed from the Dominican Republic.”

Motivated to both culturally educate children and support first-generation parents like herself, Santana embarked on a journey of writing stories that reflect her heritage. After just six months as an author, she has already published 16 books.

“I started off with my first book called ‘Mangu Con Los Tres Golpes’ because that is a very well-known breakfast in the Dominican community,” she said of the book that’s subtitled, “The School Adventures of Plantain, Salami, Fried Egg, and Fried Cheese.”