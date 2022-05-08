New exhibition at Taller Puertorriqueño takes a deeper look at Puerto Rico’s struggles

Taller Puertorriqueño has brought a Puerto Rican forest into its gallery in North Philadelphia. The exhibition “A/Restos” is a facsimile of the island’s tropical rainforest that reflects the environmental, political, and economic woes Puerto Rico has suffered in recent years.

“I think all forests are like churches,” said Antonio Martorell, 83, one of Puerto Rico’s most prolific and iconic contemporary artists. “I was fortunate to visit when I was very young, when I lived in Long Beach, California, I visited quite a bit the Sequoia Forest. It was the greatest cathedral I’d ever been to. It was all inspired. You could do nothing but hold your breath.”

The Puerto Rican and Latino cultural center on 5th Street asked Martorell to install his giant trees printed on sheets of recycled felt batting. The trees were printed with recycled materials: crushed soda cans were dipped in orange paint to create the fiery foliage of a Flamboyán “Flame” tree, disassembled pieces of discarded furniture were inked and pressed into felt to create fallen tree limbs. Paper fans were used to print the image of pine needles.

Martorell had started making these large-scale tree prints several years ago when Puerto Rico’s economic problems escalated. In 2014 several credit agencies downgraded Puerto Rico’s bond issues to “junk” status. That triggered the U.S. Congress to assume control of Puerto Rico’s budget and sent the island into bankruptcy proceedings, unable to pay more than $70 billion in debt.

After eight years of austerity measures that have crippled the island’s economy and made it unable to recover from natural disasters such as Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico finally exited bankruptcy proceedings in March.