Jackie Kennedy’s historic White House restoration recreated at Winterthur

Despite being somewhat stiff and awkward – Kennedy affected a breathy speaking style and performed some unnatural camera blocking – the resulting show, “A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy,” was seen on all three networks of the time and became one of the most-watched single television shows ever.

Eighty million people – mostly women – watched Kennedy’s house tour in 1962. By comparison: the most-watched documentary on Netflix, “Our Planet,” had 33 million viewers in its first month in 2019; the first run of Ken Burns’ Civil War miniseries in 1990 had about 40 million viewers; a typical Super Bowl has about 100 million viewers.

“Its impact really cannot be underestimated,” said curator Elaine Rice Bachmann. “It legitimized what she was doing. I don’t think anyone questioned that this was just a First Lady redecorating the White House. She really put it in the context of: This was something the whole nation could be proud of. They were leaving a legacy that would be important for generations to come.”

Bachmann, who wrote a book about Kennedy’s transformation of the White House, said the future First Lady first felt disappointed by the White House as an 11-year-old girl visiting with her mother. When she moved in after her husband’s Presidential inauguration in 1961, it had not improved much.

“The rooms that she was walking into were really filled with department store type furnishings, and historical odds and ends,” Bachmann said. “Nothing cohesive in terms of the story of the House.”

The problem was that every presidential administration made its own, sometimes inconsistent decisions as to how to furnish the White House. As a result it became a jumble of styles that made no sense, and did little to reflect the history of the house or the country it represents.

Departing presidents would sometimes simply take what they wanted and leave behind what they did not. Harry Truman, for example, took an original carved mantelpiece. He refused Kennedy’s request that it be returned, so she had to have a copy of it made and installed.

Kennedy formed a fine arts committee to help her turn the White House into something that could tell its own history. The chair of that committee was Henry Francis du Pont, the country’s preeminent collector of American decorative arts who in 1951 had turned his 175-room Delaware home into the Winterthur museum. Winterthur is now a renowned showcase, research and conservation center for historical furniture and decorative arts.

“He really was the only person who had the gravitas and the experience,” Bachmann said. “In addition he was a very avowed Republican, so it showed that it was a bipartisan project.”

Kennedy also created the White House Historical Association, a non-profit committed to raising money for the upkeep of the house. It still exists to this day.