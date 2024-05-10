From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A rare painting, hailed as a “document of Black history,” is now part of the permanent collection at the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware.

This near-pristine artwork offers a dignified glimpse into the life of Sidney Hall, a free Black woman in 19th-century Baltimore, portraying her role within a prominent Maryland family.

“It instantly resonated [and gives] Winterthur a chance to tell a more complete history that we have not been able to tell in this way,” said Alexandra Deutsch, the John L. and Marjorie P. McGraw director of collections. “A lot of people don’t realize how large the free Black community in the nation at that time in certain cities was, how significant they were and how they were economic contributors.”

The museum’s acquisition reflects a broader effort to diversify historical narratives through art.

The painting, created by Thomas Waterman Wood in 1857, features Hall prominently at the center, a departure from contemporary depictions that often reinforced racial hierarchies. Waterman Wood, an abolitionist and a genre painter, is known for his series depicting free Black professionals.

His ethos translates into how Hall is portrayed, says associate curator of art and visual culture Kedra Kearis.

“While [the painting is] not large, her presence is large,” she added.