A different story for museums

The situation is a little different for museums. Like performance groups, museums, galleries and historical attractions will be allowed to reopen on June 1 as part of Phase 1.

For the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington, there was some surprise that museums were listed in Phase 1 reopening plan. “We had internally been operating under the assumption that we were more likely a Phase 2 return,” said Heather Morrissey, the museum’s director of operations. “Our staff has been primarily working off-site and there is quite a bit that we feel we need to do on-site to prepare to reopen.”

Because of that prep work, Delaware Art Museum won’t open its doors June 1. “However long it takes us to prepare to adequately accept visitors and guests, that’s when we plan to reopen,” she said. When the museum does open the doors, it will be only for members. Members don’t need tickets to access the museum’s galleries, so that complies with the state’s ban on paper tickets. “It kind of gives us a little bit of an idea of what reopening is going to look like,” she said.

Winterthur Museum and Garden will open on June 1, but only its outside amenities. Winterthur is also limiting guests to members who live in Delaware. “We are completely committed to making sure that everyone stays safe, staff and guests,” said Mark Nardone, Winterthur communications manager. So while visitors can stroll the gardens and walk through the forests, they’ll have to don face masks when crossing paths with others in narrow spots.

Looking ahead to Phase 2, Nardone said it would be difficult to offer guided house tours of the 175-room former home of Henry Francis du Pont because that requires using elevators and walking through some narrow hallways. Instead, visitors might be able to take a self-guided tour using an app instead of a tour guide to describe the history and art on display. “It’s kind of a neat experience and something that’s really different for Winterthur,” he said. “It will definitely be a slightly different museum when we reopen, and we think, in a lot of ways, a better experience for the guests.”

With lots of out-of-state members, Nardone said they’re hoping the ban on out-of-state visitors to Delaware will be lifted as part of Phase 2.

During the lockdown, the performing arts groups and museums have been posting lots of content online in hopes of staying connected to their audiences and providing people a chance to experience art and beauty while stuck at home.

For Winterthur, that’s meant video tours of blooming gardens through the springtime. Delaware Art Museum has created a virtual museum with an online look at specific artwork in its collection and video lessons on creating art at home.

Delaware Shakespeare actors have been posting daily readings of sonnets online and the group has hosted an online salon with actors sharing an inside look at their community tour which takes Shakespeare to some unexpected places, including inside Delaware prisons.

The Grand has been posting videos from previous performances on its stage, including some captured by WHYY’s TV program On Tour.

And though the theaters and museums have been vacant for more than two months, Delaware Shakespeare’s David Stradley hopes the old proverb “absence makes the heart grow fonder” is really true.

“Large public gatherings are one of the ways that we define a community,” he said. “When we suddenly realize we can’t do that, it makes us go, ‘oh wait, that’s what made Wilmington, that’s what made Delaware special.’ Having those experiences where we can come together and experience something as a group, it’s what creates that sense of shared humanity.”

He said it’s that sense of shared humanity that will help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully will create even greater appreciation — and support — for artists and performers in the future.