Theaters everywhere were forced to close for the COVID-19 pandemic and none of them knows when they can reopen, or when audiences will be confident enough to return and see plays in person.

Nevertheless, the Wilma Theater is going ahead with its next season. It just announced it will produce four plays — including an original world premiere — in the 2020-2021 season, starting in the fall. It is doing so even though the company does not know if or when it can open its doors to the public.

Notably, the new season does not include a schedule of when the plays will be performed.

“Just as we have not announced dates, we are not committed to how they will be happening,” said Managing Director Leigh Goldenberg.

Plays may be performed on stage for a live audience, or they may be streamed online, or they may be some combination of the two. Right now nobody knows. The Wilma has introduced a flexible subscription pass that allows ticket holders to choose how and when they will experience the performances.

“Flexibility is really the driving force right now,” said Goldenberg. “How could we put something in a digital space, and also allow for people to return to the theater when it’s safe? Or, even if it is safe, there might be people who may not feel that way.”