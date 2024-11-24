From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Jazz Age is coming to life in Wilmington thanks to the Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibit celebrating a golden era of American culture from 1919 to 1942.

The Jazz Age Illustration exhibition celebrates the creative spirit and dynamic energy of that time period with bold illustrations, from eye-catching magazine covers to book designs and iconic album art.

The museum’s executive director Molly Giordano said jazz music set the rhythm for a changing nation and added that the exhibit explores a theme not many have tackled before.

“We try to highlight unique exhibitions that focus on Illustrated arts and no one had ever really tackled the Jazz Age before,” she said. “We were just really excited to have an opportunity to look at this unique aspect of American history through illustrated art forms.”

In addition to more than 200 pieces of art on display inside the museum’s facility on Kentmere Parkway, the Delaware Art Museum is also taking a unique approach by bringing the artwork directly into the public eye, aiming to make the Jazz Age more accessible to everyone.

“The museum’s mission is to educate and inspire and provide diverse experiences to our community. We’re always trying to make the museum welcoming, inclusive, [and] have fun unexpected experiences,” Giordano said. “If you live or work in the city of Wilmington and see this giant mural of this amazing work of art from our Jazz Age show, that will really make you feel like the museum is part of the community.”

“Public art is a great way to build strong and resilient communities, and neighborhoods and it’s been proven again and again,” she added.