National Liberty Museum amplifies the liberating power of music

The museum in Old City once again has a gallery of Bowie-related art, but chief program officer Elizabeth Grant wanted to take a deeper dive into the connection between music and liberty.

“Liberty is very abstract as a concept. In many ways music is as well,” Grant said. “There’s joy, there’s pain, there’s a sense of individual identity and collective community building.”

The gallery is dominated by a large, 15-foot-long canvas by Louisville-based artist Joyce Garner. “Musical Chairs” is populated by many figures, some playing acoustic instruments, in what appears to be an outdoor family barbecue. In its scale and arrangement of figures, The painting bears a casual resemblance to “Guernica,” Pablo Picasso’s monumental depiction of the horrors of the Spanish Civil War.

“’Musical Chairs’ is about bluegrass music, and the fundamentalism that split my family,” said the artist in a statement. “There are magical parts combined with more ‘realistic’ narratives of trauma and threats. Both are necessary.”

The show features “Inside Outside Violins” (2019), a large watercolor of violins lying on their sides seen through the panes of a shop window, as though they were trapped and ignored behind bars. For the last ten years much of Brooklyn-based artist Meredith McNeal’s work has been in response to her brother’s ongoing incarceration for an undisclosed serious crime, for which McNeal claims he was falsely convicted.

McNeal shares the wall with work by her brother, who is only identified as “Free Inside”: two prison-issued acoustic guitars that he decorated with collaged imagery fixed with acrylic and floor wax, as well as a prison-issued cup and spork utensil decorated the same way.

The pieces in “Amplified” were selected by a jury put together by the Liberty Museum, including DJs (Robert Drake and John Morrison of WXPN), a bar owner (Robert Perry of Tattooed Mom), the editor of an online culture and lifestyle magazine (Zindzi Harley of Zindzine), and Melissa Ziobro, curator of the Bruce Springsteen Archives at Monmouth University, N.J.

“Liberty is a collaborative effort,” Grant said. “We do our best to create opportunities and experiences to hear from people outside these walls.”

DJ Robert Drake said the submissions defied his expectations: Instead of works that attempted to tap into the role music has played in shaping social movements and national democratic ideals, he said the artists all took intimately personal perspectives.

“I was expecting it to be a little bit more driven by civil rights and human rights — and it is — but I think the backstory of each piece tends to explain a more personalized exploration of a human being’s rights,” Drake said.

His favorite piece is one that would not fit in the gallery. The New York-based artist Daniel Shieh arranged 30 identical transistor radios in a grid on a platform, each of them playing back The U.S. national anthem sung in 30 languages, including German, Italian, Polish, Yiddish, Spanish, Navajo, Samoan, and Lakota.

The sound loop, repeating every minute, blends into an unintelligible cacophony with spontaneous harmonies sometimes, jarring discord at other times. The artist, whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, said in a statement that different languages resonate with their own meanings: the Yiddish anthem might represent assimilation into a new country; the Indigenous versions could echo the forcible removal of Native tribes.

The Spanish version of the national anthem was commissioned by the U.S. Government in 1945, the same year the United States dropped its so-called “Good Neighbor” open-trade relations with South American countries and began more hostile, Cold War interventions.

“Mother’s Anthem” takes up so much space that the National Liberty Museum had put it in its own room across the hall from the main gallery, in a part of the building that is still undergoing renovations. The walls and floor are raw.

For Drake, who has been working at WXPN for 35 years, “Mother’s Anthem” was a happy landscape of old-school radios.

“That was a personal one that I was excited to have included,” he said. “I just thought it was such a unique way to make a point.”

“Amplified: Art, Music, Power,” and the accompanying “Philly Loves Bowie Pop-Up Gallery and Art Sale” are on view from January 6 to April 8. It opens with “Bowie Bash,” a performance and reception party on Friday, January 5.