The hit 2018 superhero movie Black Panther brought hundreds of millions of fans worldwide into the story of the fictional land of Wakanda, and its roots in African mythological symbols.

The story of Wakanda is also a vehicle for people to tell their own stories.

Earlier this month, Marvel Comics published a collection of short, illustrated stories that expand the legend of Wakanda, created by five pairs of writers and illustrators. They include Sheena Howard, a professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey who specialized in Black comics.

“I have long said that when you start getting different people engaging with comics, and having the ability to tell stories from a different perspective, that’s how the industry grows, thrives, and stays around for a long time,” Howard said. “You need new ideas to continue to grow and get better.”

For “Wakanda Forever #1,” Howard invented a new character, Chante, a novice warrior training to become part of the Dora Milaje, an elite group of ferocious women fighters sworn to protect Wakanda.

Called “The Illusion of Fairness,” the story is informed by elements of West African folklore, in particular Anansi the spider, a trickster character who relies on cunning and wit to survive.

“In terms of the history of comics, we see a lot of Greek mythology in the storytelling and even the origins of a lot of characters at Marvel and DC,” said Howard, author of the award-winning “Black Comics: Politics of Race and Representation.”

“I always knew that when I got to write at the highest level for Marvel or DC, I want to sprinkle in African mythology,” she said. “The audience does actually want different origin points, different cultural dynamics in their story.”