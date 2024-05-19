From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than two decades ago, Yumy Odom started a free convention to connect the Black comic book creator community in Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia [had] a lot of Black indie comic book creators. They knew each other but they really were not connected … until I reached out to them and connected them,” Odom said.

Each year, the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention (ECBACC), Odom’s “labor of love,” attracts about 500 people throughout the day,

ECBACC has inspired similar conventions throughout the country and around the world — Odom said there are 45 different conventions that have modeled themselves after ECBACC, some of which are in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

“We’ve impacted the whole world with this very small convention,” Odom said.

In its 23rd year, the convention this Saturday again served as a gathering place for comic book lovers, creators, fantasy authors and multi-generational artists at Temple’s Student Faculty Center in North Philadelphia.

Attendees walked around, networking and speaking with creators from throughout the East Coast region who came to share their work and seek inspiration from one another.

“I also want to learn a little bit here and grab some stuff, because I like comic books, and I might learn a thing or two because eventually in the future I want to either make my own animated series, or a comic book series itself,” said Dominick Tillury, 16, a self-described “comic book nerd” and an artist.

The convention, which creates space and celebrates creatives of color, attracts attendees from beyond Philly’s borders.