Mythical ‘Afric-American Picture Gallery’ turns into reality in new exhibit at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum

An 1859 fantasy of Black material culture is manifested as a “funhouse” of art and cultural criticism at Winterthur.

A diorama depicts the death of Crispus Attucks, ''The First American Martyr, 1770.'' Attucks gained recognition in the 19th century thanks to Black abolitionist William Cooper Nell. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Mythical ‘Afric-American Picture Gallery’ turns into reality in new exhibit at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum

An 1859 fantasy of Black material culture is manifested as a “funhouse” of art and cultural criticism at Winterthur.

Listen 1:12

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 1859, a writer for “The Anglo-American,” a Black magazine published out of New York City, shared his most treasured discovery with his readers: “I stumbled over the Afric-American Picture Gallery, which has since become one of my dearest retreats.”

The writer, identified as Ethiop, describes in detail the objects in that gallery, such as a picture of a slave ship moored in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1609; an image of the first person to be killed in the American Revolution, a Black man named Crispus Attucks; the heroes of the Haitian Revolution of 1804; and a bust of Phillis Wheatley, an enslaved woman in Boston who was the first Black poet to be published.

“The walls are spacious, and contain ample room for more, and, in many instances, better paintings,” Ethiop wrote. “And many niches yet vacant for busts and statues.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

None of this is true. The gallery never existed.

Artwork titled ''Traite des Negres" at exhibit
”Traite des Negres (The Slave Trade)” is not a literal representation of Jamestown, Virginia, as described in William Wilson’s essay, but it depicts the slave trade as it existed along the West African coast. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Ethiop was the pseudonym of William J. Wilson, a writer and schoolteacher who, in 1859, invented what he believed should be real: a place that gathered the history, accomplishments, thoughts and art of Americans of African descent.

Now, Winterthur Museum in Delaware has turned Wilson’s fancy into reality in a new exhibition titled “Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery,” opening Saturday.

Curator Jonathan Square pulled objects from Winterthur’s collection that either resemble Wilson’s description or are in its spirit.

He turned Wilson’s whim of imagination and cultural criticism into an immersive carnival ride through Black history and art inspired by “casinos, Jordan Peele films and ‘The Shining,’ which I absolutely love,” he said.

“Like Dickens meets Edgar Allan Poe meets modern sci-fi,” said Winterthur’s Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch. “It’s so crooked. It’s so unexpected. It’s so quirky and takes you on all these bends. Sometimes it is gentle and how it’s describing things, and sometimes it isn’t.”

A portrait of Phillis Wheatly on display at art exhibit
A portrait of Phillis Wheatley, an enslaved woman who became the first published Black poet in the United States, hangs in Wilson's imagined ''Afric-American Picture Gallery.'' His description could be of this portrait that appears in her book. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Almost Unknown” moves like a haunted attraction with false walls dividing the gallery space into switch-backing hallways, some with dramatically dark lighting and sound effects.

In his seven serialized columns about the fictitious Afric-American Picture Gallery, Wilson goes in odd directions. What starts out as a description of an exhibition of his own mind’s eye becomes a journey into strange places.

Wilson travels to Mount Vernon, the historic home of George Washington, which in this account is a largely forgotten and ruined plot of land “somewhere in Virginia,” with little remaining but toppled stones and the ghosts of the people held in slavery by the first president.

Even the coffin in which Washington was buried has been dug up and desecrated. An enslaved person is seen gathering his bones and offering them for sale.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“He describes Mount Vernon in decadence, like it’s in ruins because it’s a physical manifestation of his ruined, sullied, besmirched legacy,” Square said. “Remember, this was written in 1859. This wasn’t a moment of people being critical of Founding Fathers. People are barely being critical of Founding Fathers in 2025.”

  • Jonathan Michael Square, curator of Winterthur's ''Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery
    Jonathan Michael Square curated Winterthur's ''Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery.'' The mazelike exhibit has a ''choose your own adventure'' quality inspired in part by the carnival funhouse. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Winterthur Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch standing in front of exhibit
    Winterthur Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch says curators had to look at their collection in a new way to assemble the objects for ''Almost Unknown.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

After Mount Vernon, the journey suddenly plunges into a “Black Forest,” a psychic liminal space described by Wilson as a “two-day journey by stage and by foot” through a dark landscape populated by dangerous adversaries such as a slave-catcher, and hermit-like eccentrics who dazzled the narrator with their wisdom.

“The frost of at least ninety winters must have fallen upon his head, and yet had not chilled him,” Wilson said, describing a stranger as resembling a “forest tree.” “Never before did I witness such a flood of knowledge poured forth from the lips of man.”

A landscape of the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee on display at art exhibit
A landscape of the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee by Robert Duncanson (1852), leads the viewer into Wilson's ''Black Forest.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“It’s a wacky text,” Square said. “It starts off very linear. He’s describing objects in the exhibition, but then in the middle of the text he goes down a journey into a dark black forest. There is literally a black forest that we’ve recreated in the exhibition.”

Part of the impetus for Wilson’s flight of fancy was a call for Black creatives to control the story of Black Americans, who were often depicted by white newspapers, cartoons and novels as broad caricatures, at best.

Square included in the exhibition a cartoon circa 1830 created by Edward Williams Clay for his series “Life In Philadelphia,” depicting a ball of prosperous Black residents, rendered in grossly racist exaggerations.

Caricatured depictions of Black prosperity on display at art exhibit
Caricatured depictions of Black prosperity, like Edward Williams Clay’s ”Life in Philadelphia,” likely inspired Wilson to write ”Afric-American Picture Gallery.” In another text, ”Frederick Douglass’ Paper,” he urged readers to ”begin to tell our own story, write our own lecture, paint our own picture, chisel our own bust.” (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Square said Wilson was responding to popular depictions like “Life in Philadelphia” as he urged Black Americans to “write our own lecture, paint our own picture, chisel our own bust.”

“There are a lot of understudied African American figures from the 19th century that deserve more attention,” Square said. “People focus on Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman. Those folks are important and need to continue getting attention, but there are other figures who had very complex and fascinating lives like William J. Wilson, or Mary Ann Shadd, or Martin Delaney.”

“Almost Unknown” will be on view at Winterthur until Jan. 4.

  • Bust of Georgle Washington on display at art exhibit
    William J. Wilson's take on Georgle Washington was particularly harsh and unusual for the mid-19th century. Washington is described as an enslaver and his home in Mount Vernon as a degraded ruin. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin on display at art exhibit
    Shadows pass across a screen behind a copy of ''Uncle Tom's Cabin,'' part of Winterthur's ''Almost Unknown'' exhibit. Using fewer than 40 objects, the immersive exhibit winds mazelike through African American history. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Chair and display in 'Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery exhibit
    ''Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery'' exhibition at Winterthur recreates in reality the imagined space of mid-19th century Black writer William J. Wilson. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate