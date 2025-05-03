From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 1859, a writer for “The Anglo-American,” a Black magazine published out of New York City, shared his most treasured discovery with his readers: “I stumbled over the Afric-American Picture Gallery, which has since become one of my dearest retreats.”

The writer, identified as Ethiop, describes in detail the objects in that gallery, such as a picture of a slave ship moored in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1609; an image of the first person to be killed in the American Revolution, a Black man named Crispus Attucks; the heroes of the Haitian Revolution of 1804; and a bust of Phillis Wheatley, an enslaved woman in Boston who was the first Black poet to be published.

“The walls are spacious, and contain ample room for more, and, in many instances, better paintings,” Ethiop wrote. “And many niches yet vacant for busts and statues.”

None of this is true. The gallery never existed.

Ethiop was the pseudonym of William J. Wilson, a writer and schoolteacher who, in 1859, invented what he believed should be real: a place that gathered the history, accomplishments, thoughts and art of Americans of African descent.

Now, Winterthur Museum in Delaware has turned Wilson’s fancy into reality in a new exhibition titled “Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery,” opening Saturday.

Curator Jonathan Square pulled objects from Winterthur’s collection that either resemble Wilson’s description or are in its spirit.

He turned Wilson’s whim of imagination and cultural criticism into an immersive carnival ride through Black history and art inspired by “casinos, Jordan Peele films and ‘The Shining,’ which I absolutely love,” he said.

“Like Dickens meets Edgar Allan Poe meets modern sci-fi,” said Winterthur’s Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch. “It’s so crooked. It’s so unexpected. It’s so quirky and takes you on all these bends. Sometimes it is gentle and how it’s describing things, and sometimes it isn’t.”