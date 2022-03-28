Phillis Wheatley letter is the highlight of Women’s History Month at the Museum of the American Revolution

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Women’s History Month was created to highlight the contributions of women to history and society. The stories of successful and innovative men have been well documented, but many times the roles of women are left out. Their stories are sometimes not told and their roles in the American Revolution is no exception. History about the American Revolution never forgets George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, but how about Phillis Wheatley, Deborah Sampson and Betsy Ross?

Adrienne Whaly is the Director of Education and Community Engagement at the museum. She says,“There were so many women who were doing instrumental things. Whether that is helping out at home to run a farm or working alongside father, brother, husband or somebody else in a merchant’s workshop, artisan workshop or something along those lines.”

The Museum of the American Revolution is making sure the stories of women’s roles in the American Revolution are told loud and proud. Throughout the month, the museum is hosting events to highlight the powerful experiences of revolutionary women. They are having virtual panel discussions, theatrical performances, films, 10 minute pop-up talks and other activities that bring to life the diverse perspectives of women living during this era.

According to Dr Philip Mead, the Museum’s Chief Historian, women played a major role politically in consuming and producing goods during the American Revolution. “This was a rebellion not just against the political authority of Great Britain, but also for some economic independence. The methods of the revolution often included boycotting British goods and that required people to be careful what they bought, enforce that boycott in their neighborhoods and to produce alternatives to the goods.” Women played key roles in all of those things. They made a variety of things. Dr Mead pointed out that there were “Daughters of Liberty” groups that worked in tandem with the “Sons of Liberty.”

“They were camp followers helping with desperately needed chores and work that took place in the military encampments in the Revolutionary War. There were some women who were actually on the battleside,” Whaly said.